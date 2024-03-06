Kind-hearted Dundee janitor Tam keeps his cupboard stocked full of essential goods for families

The janny’s office at any school is famously an Aladdin’s Cave of odds and ends, tools, mop buckets and keys.

And sometimes pick n mix, if you were lucky.

But things are a little bit different at Tayview Primary School in Dundee, where janitor Tam McGeary keeps his cupboard stocked full of essentials such as food, toiletries and nappies.

The dad-of-three first started collecting donations for families struggling to get by during Covid.

Since then, he has continued getting deliveries out to people all over the city and beyond.

Janitor Tam McGeary’s cupboard project started during Covid

Tam, 61, said: “Covid was a challenge as some families were in a position where they needed help.

“A lot of people were furloughed and they weren’t getting a lot of money.

“So I started a Facebook page, ‘It’s good to talk‘, where people who were struggling during lockdown could speak about how they were feeling.

“It was soon inundated with folk needing stuff.

“People would message me on Facebook or phone me personally if they needed something.

“Some people would call just for a chat and a jar of coffee.

“I would then post on Facebook what was needed and the donations came flooding in from family, friends and parents.

“We had nappies coming out of our ears, plus baby milk, toiletries, tinned soups, pasta, pasta sauces and other non-perishables.

“I kept it all in a cupboard at the school.

“And it just snowballed from there.”

Who is in the team?

Tam, who describes himself as “only the organ grinder”, says that the project relies on a network of volunteers who carry out deliveries.

He also stresses that the community operation would not be possible without the support of those who regularly donate.

This includes school staff, local families, fellow Celtic fans (Tam is a big fan), groups such as United Union and staff at Ninewells Hospital, where his wife Angela works as a children’s nurse.

His three daughters, Rebecca, 25, Sarah, 21 and Erin Grace, 13, are also always on hand to help.

Although the days of lockdown are thankfully behind us, the cost of living crisis means that many people are still struggling to get by.

For this reason, Tam, whose team can help up to 10 families a week, decided to keep the cupboard project running.

How do they reach those in need?

“A lot of it is word of mouth – someone will phone me up and say, ‘Look, I know someone who is struggling,'” Tam said.

“And I say ‘Give me the details and we will get something to them’.”

He added: “The highest demand comes from families with young children.

“But there are also elderly people and a lot of foster carers over Christmas.

“There has been quite a few families that have basically been on their knees when we’ve helped them.

“It’s not solved all their problems but it has given them help and they know it is there if they need it. It’s a wee comfort.”

Christmas is ‘the biggest challenge’ for Tayview community pantry project

The festive period is the busiest time of year for the group.

Each Christmas, the group distributes food parcels, fuel vouchers and presents for children of all ages from Tayview Primary School.

This is in part thanks to the fundraising-efforts of his youngest daughter, Erin Grace, who walks across the Tay Bridge each year.

“Christmas is our biggest challenge and we make sure no one has to go without gifts or food.

“My daughter Erin Grace raises £800-900 every Christmas by walking across the Tay Bridge.

“This goes towards Tesco vouchers, fuel vouchers, food, toys and more.”

Despite all his hard work, Tam admits that he often finds himself wondering if he is doing enough.

“It can affect you at some points,” he said.

“I do wonder: ‘Could I have done more?’

“I often think about the people we have helped.

“Once we have helped them, I always say: ‘Look we are always here if you need us.'”

He added: “At Christmastime, we’ve always got sweeties and selection boxes for the children.

“And I see some of the weans come up, and they say, ‘what can I have?’, and I say ‘help yourself to whatever you want’.

“And then I see their wee faces and it’s like they’re just overwhelmed with it.

“It is hard to see.”

For now, Tam, who has been a janitor for 25 years – seven of those at Tayview Primary School – has no plans to hang up his keys.

Does he enjoy being a janitor?

“It is interesting to say the least,” he laughs.

“It is good as well because it gives me the opportunity to target families that I think need help.

“I can just ask them that all-important question, ‘Are you ok?'”