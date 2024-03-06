Kind-hearted Dundee janitor Tam keeps his cupboard stocked full of essential goods for families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kind-hearted Dundee janitor Tam keeps his cupboard stocked full of essential goods for families

Tayview Primary School 'janny' Tam McGeary, 61, has been delivering goods to families in need since Covid.

Tam McGeary at the community pantry he setup at Tayview Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tam McGeary at the community pantry he setup at Tayview Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The janny’s office at any school is famously an Aladdin’s Cave of odds and ends, tools, mop buckets and keys.

And sometimes pick n mix, if you were lucky.

But things are a little bit different at Tayview Primary School in Dundee, where janitor Tam McGeary keeps his cupboard stocked full of essentials such as food, toiletries and nappies.

The dad-of-three first started collecting donations for families struggling to get by during Covid.

Since then, he has continued getting deliveries out to people all over the city and beyond.

Janitor Tam McGeary’s cupboard project started during Covid

Tam, 61, said: “Covid was a challenge as some families were in a position where they needed help.

“A lot of people were furloughed and they weren’t getting a lot of money.

“So I started a Facebook page, ‘It’s good to talk‘, where people who were struggling during lockdown could speak about how they were feeling.

“It was soon inundated with folk needing stuff.

“People would message me on Facebook or phone me personally if they needed something.

“Some people would call just for a chat and a jar of coffee.

Tam started the project during Covid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I would then post on Facebook what was needed and the donations came flooding in from family, friends and parents.

“We had nappies coming out of our ears, plus baby milk, toiletries, tinned soups, pasta, pasta sauces and other non-perishables.

“I kept it all in a cupboard at the school.

“And it just snowballed from there.”

Who is in the team?

Tam, who describes himself as “only the organ grinder”, says that the project relies on a network of volunteers who carry out deliveries.

He also stresses that the community operation would not be possible without the support of those who regularly donate.

This includes school staff, local families, fellow Celtic fans (Tam is a big fan), groups such as United Union and staff at Ninewells Hospital, where his wife Angela works as a children’s nurse.

His three daughters, Rebecca, 25, Sarah, 21 and Erin Grace, 13, are also always on hand to help.

Tam with daughter Erin Grace in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Although the days of lockdown are thankfully behind us, the cost of living crisis means that many people are still struggling to get by.

For this reason, Tam, whose team can help up to 10 families a week, decided to keep the cupboard project running.

How do they reach those in need?

“A lot of it is word of mouth – someone will phone me up and say, ‘Look, I know someone who is struggling,'” Tam said.

“And I say ‘Give me the details and we will get something to them’.”

He added: “The highest demand comes from families with young children.

“But there are also elderly people and a lot of foster carers over Christmas.

“There has been quite a few families that have basically been on their knees when we’ve helped them.

“It’s not solved all their problems but it has given them help and they know it is there if they need it. It’s a wee comfort.”

Christmas is ‘the biggest challenge’ for Tayview community pantry project

The festive period is the busiest time of year for the group.

Each Christmas, the group distributes food parcels, fuel vouchers and presents for children of all ages from Tayview Primary School.

This is in part thanks to the fundraising-efforts of his youngest daughter, Erin Grace, who walks across the Tay Bridge each year.

“Christmas is our biggest challenge and we make sure no one has to go without gifts or food.

“My daughter Erin Grace raises £800-900 every Christmas by walking across the Tay Bridge.

“This goes towards Tesco vouchers, fuel vouchers, food, toys and more.”

Tam’s daughters (left to right) Erin Grace, Sarah and Rebecca, are big Celtic fans. Image: Tam McGeary

Despite all his hard work, Tam admits that he often finds himself wondering if he is doing enough.

“It can affect you at some points,” he said.

“I do wonder: ‘Could I have done more?’

“I often think about the people we have helped.

“Once we have helped them, I always say: ‘Look we are always here if you need us.'”

He added: “At Christmastime, we’ve always got sweeties and selection boxes for the children.

“And I see some of the weans come up, and they say, ‘what can I have?’, and I say ‘help yourself to whatever you want’.

“And then I see their wee faces and it’s like they’re just overwhelmed with it.

“It is hard to see.”

Tam says the project wouldn’t be possible without those who donate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For now, Tam, who has been a janitor for 25 years – seven of those at Tayview Primary School – has no plans to hang up his keys.

Does he enjoy being a janitor?

“It is interesting to say the least,” he laughs.

“It is good as well because it gives me the opportunity to target families that I think need help.

“I can just ask them that all-important question, ‘Are you ok?'”

Conversation