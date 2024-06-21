Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024

The Dundee leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel.

Celebrating in style, Sehr Iqbal, Dariane Filip and Erica Peat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Celebrating in style, Sehr Iqbal, Dariane Filip and Erica Peat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

It was a night to remember at Harris Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ prom.

The Dundee teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion.

Harris Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Harris Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Alysse Ochardson, Taylor Lamont, Erin Lange, Amber Lange, Bethany Albayati and Jemima Beveridge.
Bethany Mohan, Neve McKay and Isla Robertson.
Tess Walker, Mariana Bayo, Lucy Bland, Aimee Fuwster, Makayla Forbes and Emily Cruickshank.
Sehr Iqbal, Dariane Filip and Erica Peat.
Kate Mathieson, Rabaya Khan and Freya Crowther.
Harry Higgins, Eilidh Kelleher, Tess Walker, Elsa Gibson, Ellis McMurray, Ver Young, Grace Nnamuchi and Shahed Zakaria.
Excitement for the grand occasion.
Bianca Vincent and Jessica Forrester.
Alex Milne, Paula Perez and Leila Tanner.
Jordan Wright and Marley Mearns.
Scarlett Brady and Klara Brady.
Magnus Fleetwood, Yassin Mekawy and Muaaz Imran.
Noah Jones, Euan Wilson, Finlay Stewart, Abraham Romanovsky, Harry Halburton, Reece McIlvanny and Jamie Robertson.
Rayna Stewart, Robyn Rennie, Lilly Kerr and Sophie Miller.
Staff joined the celebrations.
Harris Academy Class of 2024.

Conversation