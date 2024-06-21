Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024

It was a night to remember at Harris Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ prom.

The Dundee teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion.

Harris Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Harris Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.