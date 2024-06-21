Schools Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024 The Dundee leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel. Celebrating in style, Sehr Iqbal, Dariane Filip and Erica Peat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles June 21 2024, 9:39am June 21 2024, 9:39am Share Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5014208/harris-academy-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment It was a night to remember at Harris Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ prom. The Dundee teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Invercarse Hotel. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion. Harris Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Harris Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Alysse Ochardson, Taylor Lamont, Erin Lange, Amber Lange, Bethany Albayati and Jemima Beveridge. Bethany Mohan, Neve McKay and Isla Robertson. Tess Walker, Mariana Bayo, Lucy Bland, Aimee Fuwster, Makayla Forbes and Emily Cruickshank. Sehr Iqbal, Dariane Filip and Erica Peat. Kate Mathieson, Rabaya Khan and Freya Crowther. Harry Higgins, Eilidh Kelleher, Tess Walker, Elsa Gibson, Ellis McMurray, Ver Young, Grace Nnamuchi and Shahed Zakaria. Excitement for the grand occasion. Bianca Vincent and Jessica Forrester. Alex Milne, Paula Perez and Leila Tanner. Jordan Wright and Marley Mearns. Scarlett Brady and Klara Brady. Magnus Fleetwood, Yassin Mekawy and Muaaz Imran. Noah Jones, Euan Wilson, Finlay Stewart, Abraham Romanovsky, Harry Halburton, Reece McIlvanny and Jamie Robertson. Rayna Stewart, Robyn Rennie, Lilly Kerr and Sophie Miller. Staff joined the celebrations. Harris Academy Class of 2024.
