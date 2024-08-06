Watch as brave Fife teens open exam results live in front of cameras

Learning your exam results is nerve-racking enough – but to do so live on television takes the tension to the next level.

Brave pupils at Waid Academy, in Fife, opened their big brown envelopes during a live broadcast for Good Morning Britain and in front of press photographers.

We were there to capture the special moment as pupils gathered in the Anstruther school to get their grades together, with proud and emotional parents looking on.

Watch Waid Academy pupils open exam results

Luckily for Lucas Bain and Murray Allan, both 15, their certificates brought smiles to their faces.

Lucas, from Pittenweem, got straight As in his National 5s, as his teachers predicted.

He said: “It was a relief to get the confirmation above all else.”

His mum, who was watching on nervously as he tore open his envelope, was elated with his results.

Lucas, who is considering a career in engineering as he starts S5, was relaxed both about getting his results and in such a public way.

He said: “I had thought it through and reassured myself the worst case scenario would be a couple of Bs.”

Murray Allan, also 15, looked delighted as he read his Nat 5 results, which were mostly As. He said afterwards: “I was surprised to get an A in English; I thought I would do way worse. I’m also surprised to have passed modern studies!

Overcoming exam results nerves

“I’m very happy, I did much better than I thought I would.”

Murray, who wants to be a computer engineer, also took the glare of the cameras in his stride.

Maddison Connolly was more anxious about opening her exam results at Waid Academy.

She said: “My hands were shaking, I was really nervous. But when I saw all the As it was a big relief.”

The 15-year-old from St Monans wants to study criminology and forensic psychology so was delighted to get straight As in her Nat 5s.

She said: “It’s what I was hoping for but I didn’t think I would get an A in physics, which I did.”

Almina Mizrak was another straight A student. She said: “That was what I got predicted but I was still real worried; the not knowing scared me.”

The 15-year-old from St Monans wants to go to university but is still considering what she will study.

Of opening her results in front of an audience, she said: “It was scary in a way but I knew I couldn’t cry on telly!”

Five As and two Bs have put Rosie Dunsire in good stead to achieve her ambition to study law.

Rosie, 15, from Pittenweem, said: “I’m very happy because it’s better than what was predicted for me.”

Mia Miles, 16, from Crail, said it was a “huge relief” to see she had six As and two Bs.

Sharing the milestone occasion with friends

“I thought I would have done a bit worse in some of them so I’m really happy to have got As.”

Getting her results in front of everyone was nerve-racking, she said. But she added: “It was nice to do it with my friends. It was really exciting, better than being at home and getting them on your phone.”

Tia Campbell, 17, who wants to be an illustrator, said it was a “weird” experience to get her Higher results – four Bs and a D – in front of cameras.

But she didn’t let the nerves get to her.

She said: “I put it to the back of my mind and haven’t been thinking about it.”

Mum Caz said: “I think I was more nervous than her this morning!

“We’re super proud of her, we always are. She worked so hard.”

Waid Academy rector Scott Duncan said: “This has been a very unusual way for them to find out their exam results but it’s been a great experience.

“As teachers we are normally quite distant from the process when they get their results so it’s great to be with them, to see their faces and to celebrate their success with them.

“I’m extremely proud of all the young people and I want to thank them, their parents, and of course our staff for all their hard work over the year.”

The Waid Academy pupils were among 145,000 in Scotland to receive exam results today for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Fife Council said the Nat 5 grade A pass rate in its schools – 31.3% – was similar to last year – 31.8%.

For Highers A-C pass rates and A-D award rates had fallen by around 2%.