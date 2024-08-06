Watch as brave Fife teens open exam results live in front of cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Watch as brave Fife teens open exam results live in front of cameras

Waid Academy pupils learned their grades during a live Good Morning Britain broadcast. We recorded the special moment.

Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Learning your exam results is nerve-racking enough – but to do so live on television takes the tension to the next level.

Brave pupils at Waid Academy, in Fife, opened their big brown envelopes during a live broadcast for Good Morning Britain and in front of press photographers.

We were there to capture the special moment as pupils gathered in the Anstruther school to get their grades together, with proud and emotional parents looking on.

Watch Waid Academy pupils open exam results

Luckily for Lucas Bain and Murray Allan, both 15, their certificates brought smiles to their faces.

Lucas, from Pittenweem, got straight As in his National 5s, as his teachers predicted.

He said: “It was a relief to get the confirmation above all else.”

His mum, who was watching on nervously as he tore open his envelope, was elated with his results.

Lucas Bain and Murray Allan found good news in their brown envelopes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lucas, who is considering a career in engineering as he starts S5, was relaxed both about getting his results and in such a public way.

He said: “I had thought it through and reassured myself the worst case scenario would be a couple of Bs.”

Celebrating their exam results with rector Scott Duncan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Murray Allan, also 15, looked delighted as he read his Nat 5 results, which were mostly As. He said afterwards: “I was surprised to get an A in English; I thought I would do way worse. I’m also surprised to have passed modern studies!

Overcoming exam results nerves

“I’m very happy, I did much better than I thought I would.”

Murray, who wants to be a computer engineer, also took the glare of the cameras in his stride.

Mia Miles, Maddison Connolly, Almina Mizra and Rosie Dunsire braved the cameras and media interviews as they opened their exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Maddison Connolly was more anxious about opening her exam results at Waid Academy.

She said: “My hands were shaking, I was really nervous. But when I saw all the As it was a big relief.”

The 15-year-old from St Monans wants to study criminology and forensic psychology so was delighted to get straight As in her Nat 5s.

She said: “It’s what I was hoping for but I didn’t think I would get an A in physics, which I did.”

Sharing the big moment with friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Almina Mizrak was another straight A student. She said: “That was what I got predicted but I was still real worried; the not knowing scared me.”

The 15-year-old from St Monans wants to go to university but is still considering what she will study.

Of opening her results in front of an audience, she said: “It was scary in a way but I knew I couldn’t cry on telly!”

Proud family were on hand for a well-earned hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Five As and two Bs have put Rosie Dunsire in good stead to achieve her ambition to study law.

Rosie, 15, from Pittenweem, said: “I’m very happy because it’s better than what was predicted for me.”

Mia Miles, 16, from Crail, said it was a “huge relief” to see she had six As and two Bs.

Sharing the milestone occasion with friends

“I thought I would have done a bit worse in some of them so I’m really happy to have got As.”

Getting her results in front of everyone was nerve-racking, she said. But she added: “It was nice to do it with my friends. It was really exciting, better than being at home and getting them on your phone.”

Tia Campbell, 17, who wants to be an illustrator, said it was a “weird” experience to get her Higher results – four Bs and a D – in front of cameras.

Tia Campbell with proud parents Stevie and Caz and brother Cooper, 12. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But she didn’t let the nerves get to her.

She said: “I put it to the back of my mind and haven’t been thinking about it.”

Mum Caz said: “I think I was more nervous than her this morning!

“We’re super proud of her, we always are. She worked so hard.”

Waid Academy rector Scott Duncan is proud of all his pupils’ efforts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Waid Academy rector Scott Duncan said: “This has been a very unusual way for them to find out their exam results but it’s been a great experience.

“As teachers we are normally quite distant from the process when they get their results so it’s great to be with them, to see their faces and to celebrate their success with them.

“I’m extremely proud of all the young people and I want to thank them, their parents, and of course our staff for all their hard work over the year.”

The Waid Academy pupils were among 145,000 in Scotland to receive exam results today for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Fife Council said the Nat 5 grade A pass rate in its schools – 31.3% – was similar to last year – 31.8%.

For Highers A-C pass rates and A-D award rates had fallen by around 2%.

More from Schools

Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth exam results counsellor shares her young clients' nerves as she awaits son's grades
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
We make sacrifices to send our kids private: Fife dad says fees rise will…
10
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Private school fees in Perthshire, Dundee and Fife to rise between 5% and 7%…
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee High pupil Rebecca shouts out supportive teachers as she launches debut fantasy…
Gracie Trotter at the Fife Young Carers HQ in Glenrothes.
'She's a superhero without a cape': Fife young carer Gracie is mum's rock
Leo Davidson with his Kingspark School Sensory Superstar Award.
Kingspark School pupil Leo, 9, can't walk or talk but communicates with his award-winning…
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Newport Primary days propelled architect/writer Lesley towards Time magazine’s ‘most influential’ list
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife teacher's extra-curricular work earns him honorary degree
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Morrison's Academy Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Scott Black, Jack Massey and Euan Black share their long-awaited results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: High School of Dundee Class of 2024 leavers' ball

Conversation