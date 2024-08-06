JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at talk of re-routing fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at talk of re-routing fans

'While the authorities are legally bound to maintain public order, it should be borne in mind this Dundee clash isn’t a Glasgow derby.'

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

The Dundee football derby is the friendliest city derby in Scottish football.

That’s why I was surprised at talk of re-routing fans if a planned corteo to Tannadice from the Snug bar – by United fans – went ahead before Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 draw.

The police can have a very difficult job with football fans and there will be elements among both club supports who are no angels.

But while the authorities are legally bound to maintain public order, it should be borne in mind this Dundee clash isn’t a Glasgow derby.

And that’s one of its great joys and unique features.

The late Michael Marra, a Dee supporter who penned the great tribute Hamish the Goalie in honour of United’s legendary goalie, captured it perfectly when he explained to an audience as he introduced his song: “We are not Glaswegian about these things.”

As it was, common sense prevailed on Sunday and the march went ahead without any trouble, adding to the great sense of occasion in the build-up to what is – in my view – Scottish football’s best derby match.

‘Great city occasion’

There’s no history of violence or serious disorder among the two sets of fans.

United and Dundee fans work together, live together, and drink together, only going their separate ways on derby day.

I saw the corteo the last time United fans made the same procession when they played AZ Alkmaar in a European fixture, fixture and it seemed to me to represent the very essence of modern football; boisterous certainly, exuberant definitely, spirited absolutely, but never bad natured or violent.

Dundee United fans.
Excitement among Dundee United fans ahead of the derby. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

I agree with the police on the banning of pyrotechnics on any such march or in the ground (a 46-year-old man was charged over pyro possession and will appear in court at a later date).

However, while the planned march to Tannadice would constitute an ‘unlawful’ procession, it shouldn’t be beyond the wit of the authorities and the clubs to help accommodate and add to the celebratory nature of what is a great city occasion.

‘No religious undertones’

The police rightly must always have in mind the potential dangers to children and road users on such a procession, there’s a fine line between upholding the law and becoming killjoys for supporters who are otherwise well behaved citizens and taxpayers.

I’m delighted the march went ahead and passed off peacefully.

The Dundee derby – unlike Celtic v Rangers and Hibs v Hearts – carries no undertones of religious or geographical differences between the supporters.

A spec of blue amongst the United march with Harrison and Cameron Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While the competitive edge is just as acute, as it should be in competitive football, I firmly believe it’s a rivalry which bonds the city instead of dividing it.

It’s hard fought and keenly contested and with passion aplenty.

There may be the odd isolated incident but it has no history of spilling over into the kind of violence often associated with the big Glasgow clash and, on occasions, the Edinburgh derby.

My walk to Dundee derby

I made my way to the game from the Dens Park end of the city amid mainly Dark Blues fans and took some serious ribbing over what the Dee faithful is my allegiance to the tangerine half of the city.

In the stand, as I headed for the press box, I was stopped umpteen times for a blether with Dundee supporters I’d gone to school with, worked with, and lived beside, including a hearty handshake from former Dens Park chief executive Harry MacLean.

Dee fans getting ready to enter the stadium, with United diehard in front.

That’s the nature of football rivalry in this city.

It’s intense in the build-up and the post-match chat but contained within a spirit of competitive bonhomie.

We should never forget the distinctive and special nature of the Dundee derby.

And we must never confuse or conflate our great city football spectacle with the issues that sometimes overshadow other derbies in this country.

