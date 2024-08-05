Man, 46, charged over pyrotechnic at Dundee derby

A 46-year-old man has been charged over the possession of a pyrotechnic at the Dundee derby.

Police made the arrest as nearly 14,000 fans watched Dundee United take on Dundee in the season opener at Tannadice on Sunday.

The points were shared as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the possession of a pyrotechnic.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

Dundee derby march went by ‘with no issues’

However, officers said a pre-match march involving United fans went by with “no issues”.

That was despite a warning from the match commander that fans could be rerouted and kick-off delayed if what he called the “unlawful” procession went ahead.

Fans took part in the colourful procession from the Snug Bar to the stadium.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards also captured some of the best moments as supporters from both teams made their way to the game.