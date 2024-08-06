MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up

"You’d get nostalgic and hanker after those chubby-thighed babies who were such good wee things - and forget the reality of the mayhem."

Martel with her three sons.
Martel with her three sons.
By Martel Maxwell

“Been away anywhere?”

That’s the question everyone asks come August.

One response to my answer this year was: “Wow, that’s some distance to go for a couple of nights.”

“No,” I corrected, “not Crete.”

People have made this mistake before.

“Crieff,” I said.

“I took the boys for a treat.”

And as I was sitting there at breakfast at the famous Hydro hotel, all of 40 minutes drive away, a memory came flooding back of being in that very spot – possibly the same table – six years ago.

The family enjoyed two nights at Crieff Hydro.

Monty had just turned four, Chester was three and Guthrie one.

Suddenly, Jamie who was sitting opposite me looked in a state of shock; the colour drained from his face.

I asked what was wrong and he muttered something under his breath about telling me later.

It transpired that the older two had wandered to the next table and started a chat.

Before I tell you what they said, I think (hope) this might be a mitigating factor.

Their favourite book at the time was Mr Greedy in the Mr Men series – in which there’s a line which probably wouldn’t be published today.

Over and over we read it.

Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Crieff Hydro Hotel. Image: Supplied

“The greedier he was, the fatter he became – and the fatter he became, the greedier he got.”

It may have stuck in their impressionable young minds.

After we’d got back to our room, Jamie told me he had overheard Chester, three,  say to a man tucking into his full Scottish: “Oh, look at you. You’re very fat aren’t you?”

In a rare show of agreement with his brother, Monty chirped “Oh yes, you really are. Very fat. Fat, fat, fat.”

They obviously had no idea how rude this was. They were using an adjective and it might have been strong or tall but it wasn’t and it was awful.

They were being what we always tell children to be – honest.

The man, Jamie said, smiled and said “Yes, I am.”

We were both mortified and left the boys in no doubt they would never use the word again.

They grow and learn fast and, this year,  they’re suddenly playing table tennis at Crieff while I got through three pages of my book over a glass of wine.

Holidays with young children are anxiety-filled but gone in a flash

As I looked around this year, at the parents of younger kids, I considered there should be another name for ‘holiday’ if you’ve got really wee ones.

For sipping a Pina Colada in an infinity pool it ain’t.

That night six years ago, after the breakfast incident, we ate – as families often do with wee ones in a hunger clock – at 5.30pm  and by 7.30pm we were in our beds in one room when the youngest, still in nappies,  started a 24-hour spell of chronic diarrhoea.

I’ll spare you the details except that somewhere around 3am Jamie said: “This is about as much fun as a punch in the puss.’”

Holidays are less stressful now the boys are older.

Low level anxiety is the constant accompaniment to having youngsters.

And if you’re not going to an all-inclusive in Turkey like everyone else seems to be – and instead planning day trips close to home, you’ve got to remember to pack for four seasons in a day, which I never do.

If you’re still in the anxiety zone, the Riverside Inn is great for kids’ meals and pub fare with a renovated soft play area that gives you the occasional 20 minutes to talk to a pal – or take deep breaths.

You’ll have your own saviours – on which note RIP the Fun Factory, hero of many a rainy afternoon – where the kids are happy for a while.

Dundee Fun Factory to close
The Fun Factory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At Magdalen Park in Dundee this week, I watched a mum try to placate her pre-school son as he screamed at a boy for being on the baby swing he wanted.

And that mum said the words we all have said in such situations but rarely see through.

“That’s it, if you don’t behave we are going home right now.”

Meanwhile, his toddler sister had covered herself in their picnic and was screaming about something unintelligible.

The mum looked close to the edge, muttering things through gritted teeth then looking up, seeing people and pretending to be the wholesome, happy mum we see on the Instagram posts that don’t reflect daily reality – laughing “ok darling, just a minute, mummy’s coming.” I was that mum – and occasionally still am.

Magdalen Green in Dundee in the sunshine.
Magdalen Green in the sunshine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I wanted to tell her it would change and in the flash of an eye. Before she knew it, her son would be talking about his first deodorant and a low skin taper fade (hair), telling you their new ‘sigma, skibidee’ language.

And you’d get nostalgic and hanker after those chubby-thighed babies who were such good wee things – and forget the reality of the mayhem.

It’s a madness pals but it’s a grand one. To anyone with young kids – you’re almost there, another school holiday done.

And for anyone with no young kids, those holiday prices will half after the school holidays.

You know what you need to do.

Sip that pina colada in an infinity pool – and have one for us all.

More from Comment

A demonstration in Manchester after an incident involving police at Manchester Airport. Image: James Speakman/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Police must be held to highest standards, but they're only human
4
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
14
Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election
3
Martel Maxwell and her sons enjoyed a day out in Broughty Ferry - but not the one they had planned. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: My trip to Broughty Ferry showed Dundee City Council must do better
18
Did Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak pay enough attention to women? Image: DC Thomson design
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: The election campaign that forgot about women
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
6
Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee - if it ever…
12
Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.
JIM SPENCE: Labour must not see compromise as betrayal
First Minister John Swinney says his leadership will involve less talking and more listening. Image: DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Election campaign will show if John Swinney is really listening

Conversation