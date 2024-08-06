Big Country to return to Dunfermline for hometown gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Country to return to Dunfermline for hometown gig

The rockers have added a date to their Return to Steeltown tour.

By Claire Warrender
Big Country band members lined up against a wall
Big Country are playing the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied.

Dunfermline rockers Big Country have announced a hometown gig as part of this year’s Outwith Festival.

The Grammy Award nominees have added a date in the Fife city to their Return to Steeltown tour, which marks the 40th anniversary of their second album.

And they’ll play PJ Molloys on Friday September 6, the day before their Queen’s Hall gig in Edinburgh,

A picture of the band members showing the original Big Country line up, which featured lead singer Stuart Adamson
Big Country have announced a Dunfermline gig. Image: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

The Big Country gig is a coup for Outwith Festival organisers and adds to an already strong music offering during the festival.

On Saturday September 7, 35 bands will play across seven venues during an all-day music event.

The line-up includes four members of Super Furry Animals playing as Das Koolies, as well as Manchester’s Deep Blue.

And headlining is critically-acclaimed Kathryn Joseph.

How to get tickets for Dunfermline Big Country gig

Big Country was formed in 1981 by then-lead singer Stuart Adamson and guitarist Bruce Watson.

Their first album, The Crossing, was released two years later.

And it was followed in 1984 by Steeltown, which debuted at number one in the UK and included hit singles East of Eden and Just a Shadow.

The band has been celebrating the album’s 40th anniversary with a series of gigs this year.

And their next is this Saturday at Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

Tickets for their PJ Molloy’s gig are on sale on Eventbrite for £28.50 plus booking fee.

Conversation