Big Country to return to Dunfermline for hometown gig

Dunfermline rockers Big Country have announced a hometown gig as part of this year’s Outwith Festival.

The Grammy Award nominees have added a date in the Fife city to their Return to Steeltown tour, which marks the 40th anniversary of their second album.

And they’ll play PJ Molloys on Friday September 6, the day before their Queen’s Hall gig in Edinburgh,

The Big Country gig is a coup for Outwith Festival organisers and adds to an already strong music offering during the festival.

On Saturday September 7, 35 bands will play across seven venues during an all-day music event.

The line-up includes four members of Super Furry Animals playing as Das Koolies, as well as Manchester’s Deep Blue.

And headlining is critically-acclaimed Kathryn Joseph.

How to get tickets for Dunfermline Big Country gig

Big Country was formed in 1981 by then-lead singer Stuart Adamson and guitarist Bruce Watson.

Their first album, The Crossing, was released two years later.

And it was followed in 1984 by Steeltown, which debuted at number one in the UK and included hit singles East of Eden and Just a Shadow.

The band has been celebrating the album’s 40th anniversary with a series of gigs this year.

And their next is this Saturday at Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

Tickets for their PJ Molloy’s gig are on sale on Eventbrite for £28.50 plus booking fee.