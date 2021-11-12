Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

“Irreverent and fun” events planned for Dundee’s Being Human festival

By Nadia Vidinova
November 12 2021, 12.13pm
Being Human festival of the humanities will feature an event to mark 700 years since the death of Dante.
Being Human festival of the humanities will feature an event to mark 700 years since the death of Dante.

Have you ever wondered what a Medieval person would make of the modern world if they could travel to the present? Or how much of the science in science fiction is plausible?

These questions and much more will be explored throughout the Tayside leg of the international Being Human festival of the humanities, hosted in Dundee from November 11-20.

The programme includes a walking tour with a difference  – Dante 700: A Dead Poet’s Tour of the City – to mark 700 years since the death of the Italian poet and philosopher.

A varied programme

Dante shown holding a copy of the Divine Comedy, next to the entrance to Hell, the seven terraces of Mount Purgatory and the city of Florence, with the spheres of Heaven above, in Domenico di Michelino's 1465 fresco.
Dante shown holding a copy of the Divine Comedy, next to the entrance to Hell, the seven terraces of Mount Purgatory and the city of Florence, with the spheres of Heaven above, in Domenico di Michelino’s 1465 fresco.

Those taking part in the tour will be asked to imagine that they’re taking the ghosts of Dante and Virgil on a tour of the city, telling them all about the different buildings, notable landmarks and people.

Meanwhile, an online discussion about the plausibility of Robert Duncan Milne’s pioneering science fiction will be held on November 16 at 5-7pm.

As part of Is It Plausible?, leading experts from several fields in the arts and sciences will come together for a lively debate exploring just how realistic the science is in the stories of the Cupar-born writer 19th century writer, who eventually settled in the USA.

Creative workshops

The feedback from the evening will help form the ultimate anthology of Milne’s works, free copies of which will be later distributed to participants.

Is It Plausible? will also demonstrate the importance of speculative fiction in shaping human endeavour. A Victorian ahead of his time, the man from Fife has much to teach us. This event draws on and informs Ari Brin’s doctoral research into Milne’s works.

For the creatives, there will be a comics and zine-making workshop on November 17, hosted by The Scottish Centre for Comics Studies. Renewal! Zines and Comics, will be led by Zu Dominiak, and will involve making a zine using re-purposed images from magazines and newspapers.

“Irreverent and fun”

“These events are open to everybody, of all ages”, says Daniel Cook, Director of Being Human and a Reader in English at Dundee University.

“Our events are a mixture of serious and irreverent, creative and fun. For instance, in Dante 700 – A Dead Poet’s Tour of the City we’ll touch on Dante’s work, but there will be a quirky element of imagining that Dante’s ghost has come to visit Dundee.

“As far as we know he never actually visited Scotland, but in this activity people will be encouraged to imagine what a long-dead poet would make of present day Dundee.

Rebooting our understanding

“Working with an Edinburgh production company, we have recorded a recital of Dante’s work in the voice of Scotland’s worst poet, William McGonagall. There will also be soecial guests dressed up as McGonagall, Mary Slessor, Captain Scott and others.

“Our way of thinking is that we want the festival to reboot our understanding of the world – it’s about looking at the world differently.

“We like to find the creative in the sciences and the science in the creative”.

For the full programme of Scottish in-person and online events, visit https://beinghumanfestival.org/festival-events/region/7631?online=1

More from The Courier