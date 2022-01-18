Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First ever Gaelic-language documentary Boat Song to be screened at DCA

By Nadia Vidinova
January 18 2022, 5.02pm
A still from Boat Song
Cinema-goers interested in the Gaelic language will have the chance to see a special screening of Boat Song, the first ever feature-length Gaelic documentary at Dundee Contemporary Arts. 

The DCA will host the film’s director, Alastair Cole for a Q&A screening of his stunning film Iorram (Boat Song), on Thursday.

Described as a lyrical portrait of past and present life in the Outer Hebrides, Boat Song is an immersive journey into the heart of a 1000-year-old community, blending archive sound recordings with contemporary visuals, set to an original score by folk musician Aidan O’Rourke.

Outer Hebrides

The film’s archive sounds were recorded by pioneering Scottish ethnographers in the mid-20th century, who visited the Outer Hebrides to capture the hardship and romance of life lived in precarious balance with the sea.

These newly-restored recordings preserve an oral history of lore and legends, tall tales and tragedies, passed down through generations of Gaelic speakers reaching back hundreds of years.

Sounds from the past are accompanied by images of the working rhythm of the islands today, on land and on water.

Boat Song

The tough realities of fishing in all weathers and seasons co-exist alongside superstitions and visions of mermaids, faerie folk and mysterious vanishing islands.

The score weaves together sound and vision in an emotional and cinematic narrative of toil, laughter and loss.  After the screening, the audience can put their questions to Alastair Cole in a live Q&A discussion.

Michael Coull, DCA’s cinema co-oordinator, said: “Having initially been released during lockdown, Iorram was one of last year’s most popular titles on our VOD platform, DCA at Home, so we’re thrilled to be offering audiences this chance to see this wonderful, uniquely Scottish documentary on the big screen, as well as an opportunity to hear from director Alastair Cole. “

