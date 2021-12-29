DCA: Top 10 films of the year and hopes for third cinema screen

An error occurred. Please try again.

The director of Dundee Contemporary Arts has revealed its top 10 attended films of the year.

DCA boss Beth Bate thanks customers for supporting the arts centre since it reopened in April.

She said an ambition for 2022 was to restart plans for a third cinema screen.

DCA wants to utilise the bottom two levels of the city centre building, previously occupied by Dundee University.

Ms Bate said: “We still hold ambitions to develop a third cinema screen which would be a brilliant addition to our vibrant and popular film programme.

“Understandably given the last few months, plans have been paused a little while we concentrate on core activity but we hope to pick this up again very soon.

“We can see such potential here and we have lost none of our ambition.”

The top 10 films of the year at DCA

10. Our Ladies

Six teenage schoolgirls cut loose in Edinburgh in this 90s-set comedy-drama

9. The Green Knight

A young knight, played by Dev Patel, is drawn into a dangerous quest to prove his honour.

8. Limbo

Another film set in Scotland, this time on the Uist islands, as asylum seekers await news of their refugee status claim.

7. Nomadland

Frances McDormand is a van-dwelling nomad in a film that won three Oscars – picture, director and actress.

6. Spencer

Frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar, Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana.

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ruling box office charts around the world, the web slinger’s latest adventure clings to the number five spot.

4. House Of Gucci

Ridley Scott’s drama stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

3. Dune

The new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel was good for bronze place.

2. The French Dispatch

The film’s huge cast includes Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Tilda Swimton and Christoph Waltz.

1. No Time To Die

The much-delayed James Bond film was the most popular of the year at DCA.

‘Precarious’ year for DCA

Newly filed accounts show DCA the impact of the pandemic as trading income fell by two-thirds.

But DCA’s donations and grants rose during the year to March 31 2021, from £843,000 in 2020 to £1.5m.

The charity’s net income was £253,000 compared to a loss of £117,000 in 2020.

Ms Bate said: “There’s no doubt the financial year was, as it was for many, very precarious.

“We had long periods of closure and were therefore unable to generate our vital earned income.

“We were hugely grateful to the funders and supporters who helped see us through these times, from individual donors to trusts and foundations, from Dundee City Council to Scottish Government and Creative Scotland.”

Ms Bate said DCA’s ambitions for 2022 were to welcome more people back and develop more partnerships in the city.

The art exhibition with Rae-Yen Song and Tako Taal will run until March. There will be a new show by Scottish artist Douglas Gordon later in the year.

The Dundead film festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary at DCA in 2022.

“We know how much DCA matters to the people who live and work in Dundee,” Ms Bate adds.

“We are very proud to continue making sure culture and creativity is a central part of the city, its life and recovery.