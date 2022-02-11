LIVE MUSIC: Noiseniks step up loud and proud

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recently relaunched Dundee music venue is stepping up its hardcore gig output this weekend.

Conroy’s Basement kicked off its Book Yer Ane Month series of live music events last Friday.

This came with a clutch of no-nonsense sets from the likes of Afterburn and Gay Panic Defence, courtesy of the city’s Make-That-A-Take Records.

The MTAT winter noisefest clicks back into gear tonight with a triple-pronged aural assault.

This features Bristol-based psych garage rockers Yo No Se, progressive stoner combo Indica and feedback-drenched post-metallers Portable Heads.

Tomorrow night’s bill had been due to include a headline set from Leeds noiseniks Nosebleed, but the garage rockers have been forced to abandon all their imminent gig plans following confirmation of a positive Covid test.

Their Cheshire-based tour partners Terrorpins also dropped out of the big Meadowside date.

As things stand, Dundee post-hardcore supergroup Smokey Reaper – featuring members of Contra, Lachance, Overbites and Third Floor Incident – look like they’re still in line to make their Conroy’s debut.

No details on a full rejigged line-up were available at the time of going to press.

It’s not over yet

Further ahead, there’s more MTAT mayhem next Friday (February 18) when emo exponents Slowcore and Kniveschaufanclub are joined downstairs at Rad Apples by lo-fi Glasgow skater crew Catslash for an Alzheimer Scotland benefit.

The following night West Midlands melodic punks Fights And Fires are the big Conroy’s draw, with potent back-up provided by Dundee cowpunks Overbites and Speedrunner.

This month’s events conclude on February 24 with another three-way sesh, this time led by pioneering Canadian alt-folk songsmith Eugene Ripper.

He’ll be joined by West Lothian lo-fi troubadour Lovers Turn To Monsters and Soundbase discovery Beth Wood.

MTAT supremo Derrick Johnston says both bands and music fans deserve a pat on the back for the support they’ve shown to Conroy’s over the past couple of years’ unprecedented difficulties.

“The return to regular gigging has not been without its anxieties, but we’re very grateful to the east coast music community for standing with us as we’ve navigated these choppy waters,” the Uniforms frontman posted on Facebook.

Better Late Than Never

Separately, Norfolk headbangers Bad Touch bring their aptly titled Better Late Than Never tour to Beat Generator Live on Sunday, following previous pandemic-related postponements.

There’s another live offering at North Lindsay Street on Wednesday in the shape of veteran skins The Last Resort.

The oi! four-piece from Herne Bay in Kent were first established way back in 1980 and take their name from a legendary skinhead shop in East London.

Regarded by their devotees as one of the movement’s iconic bands, The Last Resort’s reputation outweighed their slim recorded output for years.

Their lingering cult status was largely founded on little over a year’s worth of material generated during their initial phase of activity.

Following on from previous studio album This Is My England in 2013, the controversial punk outfit returned to the fold last year with their Skinhead Anthems IV release.

The band’s present line-up still features one of its original founding members in frontman Roi Pearce, who started out on bass before taking over lead vocal duties over 40 years ago.

Recent times have seen former Rancid guitarist Lars Frederiksen going full-time with Last Resort.

High-octane tribute acts

Looking further ahead, Beat Generator has a batch of high-octane tribute shows in the pipeline.

Heavy metal hard-hitters Maiden Scotland have been lined up for the live music Mecca on February 19, with further six-string histrionics expected on February 26 courtesy of Deep Purple and Rainbow homage Blackmore’s Blood.

Classic indie enthusiasts, meanwhile, can look forward to a visit from Morrissey / Marr tribute The Smiths Ltd on April 1.

Elsewhere, the Green Hotel in Kinross welcomes ever-popular electric R ‘n’ B outfit Main Street Blues for a Sunday afternoon gig on February 20.