On an art journey with a Crail Harbour buoy, KY-10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

On an art journey with a Crail Harbour buoy, KY-10

By Chris Mugan
April 15 2022, 10.52am
Art as experience: You can follow the buoy, KY-10, on a journey around the world .
Art as experience: You can follow the buoy, KY-10, on a journey around the world .

Opposite the key-cutting stand in Dundee’s Keiller Centre shopping precinct, something surreal and rather wonderful is unfolding.

Pop in at the right time and you can follow the adventures of a buoy that breaks free from its position off the East Neuk and travels the globe.

This art project, titled KY-10 after the name of the buoy, offers a feast for the eyes and ears, thanks to its two creators.

How it all began

The story is the brainchild of Keny Drew, a contemporary stained glass specialist who runs East Neuk Glass outside Pittenweem.

His partner in this endeavour is Kenny Anderson, aka King Creosote – a key figure in the area’s music scene as part of Fence Collective – who has helped set the story to music.

Keny was inspired to imagine the story of a lost buoy while sat on Crail’s harbour watching one bobbing on the water, the eponymous local postcode written on its surface.

While he has  exhibited work before, Keny has never attempted anything on this scale, the artist admits.

Artworks are part of the experience of following the KY-10 buoy on a virtual journey.

“It was only ever sounds and glass to start off with,” he says. “And the whole music thing’s new to me, I’ve never performed live before.

“It’s just spiralled into much more – an album and live gigs – because we both like doing it, I think.

“Kenny’s my neighbour and we have a very strange way of working: we just pass tapes to each other. I’ll record something, then he’ll slow it and down and add a bit, so we’re feeding off each other.”

KY-10 is currently on show at The Federation, gallery owner Kathryn Rattray’s recently opened space in the Keiller.

It features Keny’s work from a comic series begun in 2019 that tells the story of the buoy and his “bipolar” seagull sidekick, based on the Norse god Odin’s pair of ravens Huginn and Muninn.

The artist is also presenting a series of illustrated glass plates, some artfully lit from behind, to further immerse visitors in his strangle tale.

Narrated by a fisherman

On a set of headphones, you can listen to episodes of the story narrated by East Neuk fisherman Ronnie Hughes, discovered thanks to the richly toned voice-overs he has delivered for exhibits at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther.

These have been set to a mix of music and sound by Keny and his musical partner, though KY-10 properly comes alive when the duo perform live chapters of the buoy’s story.

From Scotland’s east coast, it heads into the Atlantic and even further, following real-life currents that circulate water around the world.

From folklore to current affairs

Along the way, the floating object experiences a variety of encounters, from a turtle in distress to a gang of pirates, forming a beguiling combination of folklore, environmental messages and current affairs.

KY-10 is often a passive bystander in these proceedings, but for Keny that is a key point to get across.

“It’s about the beautiful stuff in the oceans and the horrific stuff, but it’s also about slowing down,” he says.

“Taking a wee rest from mobile phones and trying to take notice of the things happening around you.”

It’s an art project with everything

Keny and his musical partner are performing on Saturday afternoons in April at the Keiller, with the final installment due next week.

There’s also an appearance at a Fence Collective all-dayer in Anstruther this Saturday that also features a King Creosote set, alongside Lonepigeon, Pip Dylan and more.

On April 29, the buoy arrives at The Vine on Magdalen Green, Dundee, when all episodes will be performed together.

The journey is not over

KY-10’s adventures are to be continued, with Keny considering a move from working on glass to trying out different methods of printing such as photograph cyanotypes on editions that could be released as posters rather than comics.

The artist originally studied and worked in photography, moving to the hands-on approach of glass in preference to the emergence of digital technology, admitting that his work is often a painstaking process.

“There’s people that still subscribe waiting for the next set,” he explains ruefully, perhaps realising that a larger audience could now await the latest installment of KY-10.

KY-10 is on show at The Federation, Keiller Centre, Dundee. KY-10 perform at Fence Presents Routesman, Dreel Halls, Anstruther, April 16, Keiller Centre,  April 23 and The Vine, Dundee, April 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]