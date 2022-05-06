Endless Love, a tribute to Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By David Pollock
May 6 2022, 11.00am
Leanne Sandy and Dayton Grey in Motown tribute, Endless Love.
“I wouldn’t call myself an impersonator,” says singer Dayton Grey, one of the stars of the new touring show Endless Love, which pays tribute to the music of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

“I’m paying tribute to that person and to that person’s songs, so it’s really giving the best of myself in paying tribute to those great artists.”

Grey is no stranger to singer others’ songs professionally, and he’s performed the music of Luther Vandross and Billy Ocean in the past.

For this show, however, he’s taking on the role of Lionel Richie, opposite Leanne Sandy as Diana Ross.

Their 1981 summer hit

The starting point of the show, as the title suggests, is Richie and Ross’s 1981 summer hit Endless Love.

Recorded for the soundtrack of Franco Zeffirelli’s film of the same name, it was a pivotal song in the career of both singers.

For Ross, it was her final hit on Motown, while Richie was still technically the lead singer of the Commodores, and its success convinced him to go solo, hitting even greater heights.

Leeanne Sandy channels Motown glamour in Endless Love.

First and last time

The pair performed it in public together for the first time at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1982, although it lost out on an award to Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager’s sublime Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).

It would also be the final time Endless Love was performed together by the singers who made the song famous, with their live schedules never crossing over again.

“As Endless Love was only ever performed once, we didn’t have much to work on in terms of trying to get other songs (we could sing) together,” says Grey.

“What we’ve decided to do is perform other songs onstage together as well, so that’s one of the unique things that you won’t find anywhere else.”

The story of the show

This show was created by musical director Martin Clark, who previously devised the Magic of Motown show and also played drums for the Drifters.

It was put together during lockdown, and Grey – who’s been a professional singer since 2013, appearing on the BBC talent shows All Together Now and I Can See Your Voice – was contacted by Clark after he posted lockdown videos online of himself singing to his neighbours in the street.

Sandy, meanwhile, was a regular in the Magic of Motown show.

Dayton Grey in Endless Love.

“It’s a fantastic show, a bit of a rollercoaster,” says Grey. “We’ve taken the live arrangements for Lionel and Diana, and we’ve reworked them, so you’ll find it’s quite emotive, but it also leaves you feeling uplifted.

“It’s not a slow-tempo show, it’s full of energy, but there are moments where you get to feel the real emotion of songs like Hello and Endless Love. We’ve got a full band and fantastic backing singers.”

All the big hits

What does he hope the audience will take from the show?

“It’s a little bit of nostalgia, really,” says Grey. “The songs stand the test of time. I think everybody from the age of nine to 90 will know some of them, whether it’s I’m Coming Out or Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long, Upside Down, You Can’t Hurry Love, the list goes on…”

Onstage, what do he and Sandy enjoy about a show like this?

“You never forget that the icons who sang these songs were such fantastic performers in their own right, and these songs have uplifted so many people for so many years,” he says.

“It’s always something that I take on, that I want to carry that on with the purest of intentions – we just want people to feel happy and have a party, really.

That feelgood factor

“Our show gives you a feelgood factor, and leaves you on a high. So it’s about keeping the energy high, letting people just go out and enjoy themselves, let their hair down, and sing along to some great songs.

“I’m really hoping the people in Arbroath and Dundee are up for a party. From what I’ve been told Scottish audiences always are, so please bring it, guys.”

It doesn’t seem coincidental that these dates, like every one announced on the tour so far, are on Friday and Saturday night.

“If you guys are ready for a party, Fridays and Saturdays are a good time for it,” he laughs. “Then you can go easy on the Sunday… easy like Sunday morning.”

Endless Love is at Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath, on Friday May 13, and Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on Saturday May 14. endlessloveshow.co.uk

