Endless Love, a tribute to Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie

“I wouldn’t call myself an impersonator,” says singer Dayton Grey, one of the stars of the new touring show Endless Love, which pays tribute to the music of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

“I’m paying tribute to that person and to that person’s songs, so it’s really giving the best of myself in paying tribute to those great artists.”

Grey is no stranger to singer others’ songs professionally, and he’s performed the music of Luther Vandross and Billy Ocean in the past.

For this show, however, he’s taking on the role of Lionel Richie, opposite Leanne Sandy as Diana Ross.

Their 1981 summer hit

The starting point of the show, as the title suggests, is Richie and Ross’s 1981 summer hit Endless Love.

Recorded for the soundtrack of Franco Zeffirelli’s film of the same name, it was a pivotal song in the career of both singers.

For Ross, it was her final hit on Motown, while Richie was still technically the lead singer of the Commodores, and its success convinced him to go solo, hitting even greater heights.

First and last time

The pair performed it in public together for the first time at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1982, although it lost out on an award to Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager’s sublime Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).

It would also be the final time Endless Love was performed together by the singers who made the song famous, with their live schedules never crossing over again.

“As Endless Love was only ever performed once, we didn’t have much to work on in terms of trying to get other songs (we could sing) together,” says Grey.

“What we’ve decided to do is perform other songs onstage together as well, so that’s one of the unique things that you won’t find anywhere else.”

The story of the show

This show was created by musical director Martin Clark, who previously devised the Magic of Motown show and also played drums for the Drifters.

It was put together during lockdown, and Grey – who’s been a professional singer since 2013, appearing on the BBC talent shows All Together Now and I Can See Your Voice – was contacted by Clark after he posted lockdown videos online of himself singing to his neighbours in the street.

Sandy, meanwhile, was a regular in the Magic of Motown show.

“It’s a fantastic show, a bit of a rollercoaster,” says Grey. “We’ve taken the live arrangements for Lionel and Diana, and we’ve reworked them, so you’ll find it’s quite emotive, but it also leaves you feeling uplifted.

“It’s not a slow-tempo show, it’s full of energy, but there are moments where you get to feel the real emotion of songs like Hello and Endless Love. We’ve got a full band and fantastic backing singers.”

All the big hits

What does he hope the audience will take from the show?

“It’s a little bit of nostalgia, really,” says Grey. “The songs stand the test of time. I think everybody from the age of nine to 90 will know some of them, whether it’s I’m Coming Out or Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long, Upside Down, You Can’t Hurry Love, the list goes on…”

Onstage, what do he and Sandy enjoy about a show like this?

“You never forget that the icons who sang these songs were such fantastic performers in their own right, and these songs have uplifted so many people for so many years,” he says.

“It’s always something that I take on, that I want to carry that on with the purest of intentions – we just want people to feel happy and have a party, really.

That feelgood factor

“Our show gives you a feelgood factor, and leaves you on a high. So it’s about keeping the energy high, letting people just go out and enjoy themselves, let their hair down, and sing along to some great songs.

“I’m really hoping the people in Arbroath and Dundee are up for a party. From what I’ve been told Scottish audiences always are, so please bring it, guys.”

It doesn’t seem coincidental that these dates, like every one announced on the tour so far, are on Friday and Saturday night.

“If you guys are ready for a party, Fridays and Saturdays are a good time for it,” he laughs. “Then you can go easy on the Sunday… easy like Sunday morning.”

Endless Love is at Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath, on Friday May 13, and Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on Saturday May 14. endlessloveshow.co.uk