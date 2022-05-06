Jubilee school holiday: When will your children be off and what’s happening that weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren will get an extra holiday weekend for Queen’s platinum jubilee.

To mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, Friday June 3 has been declared a bank holiday.

The spring bank holiday, usually at the end of May, has been shifted to June 2 to extend the break.

Schools in some local authority areas, however, will have slightly different holidays.

So when is jubilee school holiday in Tayside and Fife?

Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross council schools will all be closed on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Fife Council schools will close on Friday, June 3 and Monday June 6.

The additional two-day holiday will give schoolchildren a four-day long weekend at the start of next month.

What’s happening?

Unless you’re heading to London to join in in person, you’ll be able to watch some of they key events on television, as they will be broadcast by the BBC.

Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday parade, will end with an RAF flypast watched by the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2.

On the same day 1,500 beacons will be lit across the UK and in Commonwealth countries.

A live concert will be held in front of the palace on June 4 and on June 5 the Platinum Jubilee Pageant performance will tell the story of the Queen’s reign.

Local events

Details of celebrations being held across the country, including street parties and lunches, are being posted on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee website.

Locally these include a 5k run and family mile in Perth, a picnic in the park in Kinross and a parade and beacon lighting service in Levenmouth,

Details of local events for the Big Jubilee Lunch can be found online.

Later in June, the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular will be hosted by television presenter Stephen Mulhern in Kelty.

In a newly created arena at the St Ninians former open cast coal site on June 18 and 19, it will featured the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, The Imps motorbike display team and musical and dance performances by young people.