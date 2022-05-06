Jubilee school holiday: When will your children be off and what’s happening that weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Jubilee school holiday: When will your children be off and what’s happening that weekend?

By Cheryl Peebles
May 6 2022, 11.03am
Schools will have a long weekend for the Queen's platinum jubilee in June.
Schools will have a long weekend for the Queen's platinum jubilee in June.

Schoolchildren will get an extra holiday weekend for Queen’s platinum jubilee.

To mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, Friday June 3 has been declared a bank holiday.

The spring bank holiday, usually at the end of May, has been shifted to June 2 to extend the break.

Schools in some local authority areas, however, will have slightly different holidays.

So when is jubilee school holiday in Tayside and Fife?

Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross council schools will all be closed on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Fife Council schools will close on Friday, June 3 and Monday June 6.

The additional two-day holiday will give schoolchildren a four-day long weekend at the start of next month.

What’s happening?

Unless you’re heading to London to join in in person, you’ll be able to watch some of they key events on television, as they will be broadcast by the BBC.

Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday parade, will end with an RAF flypast watched by the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2.

Stock image from a Queen’s birthday parade: Shutterstock.

On the same day 1,500 beacons will be lit across the UK and in Commonwealth countries.

A live concert will be held in front of the palace on June 4 and on June 5 the Platinum Jubilee Pageant performance will tell the story of the Queen’s reign.

Local events

Details of celebrations being held across the country, including street parties and lunches, are being posted on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee website.

Locally these include a 5k run and family mile in Perth, a picnic in the park in Kinross and a parade and beacon lighting service in Levenmouth,

Details of local events for the Big Jubilee Lunch can be found online.

Later in June, the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular will be hosted by television presenter Stephen Mulhern in Kelty.

In a newly created arena at the St Ninians former open cast coal site on June 18 and 19, it will featured the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, The Imps motorbike display team and musical and dance performances by young people.

Full details of the Scottish school holiday calendar for 2021/2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier