Stephen Mulhern and Red Hot Chilli Pipers set for Fife Platinum Jubilee event

By Alasdair Clark
April 11 2022, 5.30am
Stephen Mulhern will host the night
Stephen Mulhern will host the night

TV’s Stephen Mulhern is to host a celebration for the Queen Platinum Jubille at a former opencast coal mine in Fife in June.

The comedian and Catchphrase presenter will be joined by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and a host of other performers at the even near Kelty.

A newly constructed arena at the former St Ninians opencast mine in Fife will be used for the event.

It forms part of the official celebrations to mark 70 years since the Queen ascended to the throne.

Billed as the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular, the event will focus on young performers and is being organised by Mel Jameson, former producer and chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

As well as a performance from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, attendees will be able to see a display from the youth motorcycle display team The Imps.

There will also be highland dancing performances and the massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools.

The former mine located near Kelty is owned by National Pride UK, who hope to build an eco-therapy wellness and leisure park on the site.

‘Real treat’ promised at Fife Jubilee event

Irene Bissett, Chair of National Pride UK, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this spectacular event to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It brings together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“Those attending this extravaganza are in for a real treat.”

Tickets for the event on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19 are available online.

