Home Bargains reveals Blairgowrie opening date and releases job details

By Stephen Eighteen
April 11 2022, 5.52am
Home Bargains in Blairgowrie.
Home Bargains has announced the planned opening date of its new store in Blairgowrie.

The cut-price retailer will open in the new Westfield Retail Park in Perth Road, next to where Lidl began trading to a “warm welcome” in February.

The development is also scheduled to include a Starbucks drive-thru, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel and neighbourhood centre.

Jobs available

A sign outside the new Home Bargains store, which is currently under construction, earmarks Saturday, July 23 for the proposed opening date.

A spokesperson added that the venture will create 40 jobs.

Already one of the roles has been advertised on the Home Bargains website. A team leader vacancy offers a salary of £26,375, a 10% store discount and more than five weeks paid annual holiday.

The job, which has a closing date of April 14, seeks a candidate with “experience of supervising others in a fast-moving retail or hospitality environment.”

The Home Bargains spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that our new store in Blairgowrie will be opening on July 23.

“We will be creating more than 40 jobs in the local community, and all roles will be advertised on our website.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our existing loyal and new customers to our extensive range this summer.”

Lidl vacancy

Lidl is also continuing to recruit new staff after the opening of its 1,256 sqm supermarket in the Perthshire town.

A part-time customer assistant is required, with an hourly wage of up to £11.40 on offer. The closing date for this job is Thursday, April 21

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have been serving the community of Blairgowrie for just over a month now and thank local residents for giving us a warm welcome to the town.”

Political backing

Last October local councillors, including Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, attended the site to “break ground” at Perth Road as construction of the Lidl got underway.

He was joined on a tour of the site by community council chair Scott MacGregor plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn.

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

