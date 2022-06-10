Dundee movie maker’s indie film about office worker on cusp of affair to premiere at DCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee movie maker’s indie film about office worker on cusp of affair to premiere at DCA

By Gayle Ritchie
June 10 2022, 10.30am Updated: June 10 2022, 12.39pm
Eilis Cahill and Steve Oram star in Mikey Murray's new film, Mind-Set.
Eilis Cahill and Steve Oram star in Mikey Murray's new film, Mind-Set.

A disillusioned office worker on the cusp on an affair with a colleague is the focus of a new independent movie by Dundonian filmmaker Mikey Murray.

The comedy drama, Mind-Set, premieres at Dundee Contemporary Arts on June 11 at 1.30pm before being shown at selected cinemas across the UK.

It won Best UK Feature Film at Manchester Film Festival in March and features actor Steve Oram, who starred in the film Sightseers, and who has had TV roles in Dr Who, End of the F***ing World and Killing Eve.

The protagonist, Lucy, is played by American actor Eilis Cahill.

Dysfunctional

Together Steve and Eilis portray a couple, Paul and Lucy, whose dysfunctional relationship is tested due to their insecurities, being stuck in a house together and a new work colleague, Daniel, on the horizon.

Director Mikey Murray.

The thrill of the chase for a shred of affection takes Lucy’s mind off her problematic life but she’s not sure that she’ll ever leave Paul, or that sex with someone else is the best solution.

The film is said to be “unflinching and unsentimental” in its exploration of a relationship on a slippery downward slope, and after two years of lockdown, many will relate to its sense of ennui and the feeling of a life largely lived between four walls.

Clear-eyed focus

Mind-Set strikes a delicate balance; the film’s quirky sense of humour doesn’t distract from its clear-eyed focus on a failing relationship.

The film features cameos from Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise) and Julia Deakin (Spaced).

Scottish talent includes local actors Robin Laing and Andrew John Tait. Pauline Lynch (Lizzie in Trainspotting) also features.

Bold and captivating

UK Film Review has already given the film four states, stating: “Performances are great across the board and the direction is bold and captivating.”

Director Mikey said that at its heart, the film shows “ordinary lives and relationships on screen” and deals with issues around mental health and depression.

“I’m delighted to be able to show it in Dundee – especially at Dundee Contemporary Arts,” he said.

“DCA is a special place for me, I’ve watched so many films there and it’s a bit of a dream for me to have my film in their programme.”

Following the screening, Mikey will take part in a live Q&A with audience members.

A scene from Mind-Set.

Actor Steve Oram said of the film: “The characters are very relatable but there is a darkness that runs throughout. I was interested in making a film that showed what real life is like.

“I liked the humour and pathos of it; two people living together and misfiring but trying to be affectionate.”

Eilis Cahill said she was “really moved” by the character of Lucy. She added: “I could relate to the frustration of living with another introvert and the friction of the relationship.”

Versatile

Mikey is a versatile drama director and in 2017, his short film Natalie featuring Game of Thrones actor Katie Dickie, was nominated for Best Short Film at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

It went on to win Best Short Film at the Fargo Moorhead LGBT Film Festival in 2018.
Mind-Set is Mikey’s debut feature film.

Julia Deakin in Mind-Set.

