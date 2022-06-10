Dundee movie maker’s indie film about office worker on cusp of affair to premiere at DCA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disillusioned office worker on the cusp on an affair with a colleague is the focus of a new independent movie by Dundonian filmmaker Mikey Murray.

The comedy drama, Mind-Set, premieres at Dundee Contemporary Arts on June 11 at 1.30pm before being shown at selected cinemas across the UK.

It won Best UK Feature Film at Manchester Film Festival in March and features actor Steve Oram, who starred in the film Sightseers, and who has had TV roles in Dr Who, End of the F***ing World and Killing Eve.

The protagonist, Lucy, is played by American actor Eilis Cahill.

Dysfunctional

Together Steve and Eilis portray a couple, Paul and Lucy, whose dysfunctional relationship is tested due to their insecurities, being stuck in a house together and a new work colleague, Daniel, on the horizon.

The thrill of the chase for a shred of affection takes Lucy’s mind off her problematic life but she’s not sure that she’ll ever leave Paul, or that sex with someone else is the best solution.

The film is said to be “unflinching and unsentimental” in its exploration of a relationship on a slippery downward slope, and after two years of lockdown, many will relate to its sense of ennui and the feeling of a life largely lived between four walls.

Clear-eyed focus

Mind-Set strikes a delicate balance; the film’s quirky sense of humour doesn’t distract from its clear-eyed focus on a failing relationship.

The film features cameos from Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise) and Julia Deakin (Spaced).

Scottish talent includes local actors Robin Laing and Andrew John Tait. Pauline Lynch (Lizzie in Trainspotting) also features.

Bold and captivating

UK Film Review has already given the film four states, stating: “Performances are great across the board and the direction is bold and captivating.”

Director Mikey said that at its heart, the film shows “ordinary lives and relationships on screen” and deals with issues around mental health and depression.

“I’m delighted to be able to show it in Dundee – especially at Dundee Contemporary Arts,” he said.

“DCA is a special place for me, I’ve watched so many films there and it’s a bit of a dream for me to have my film in their programme.”

Following the screening, Mikey will take part in a live Q&A with audience members.

Actor Steve Oram said of the film: “The characters are very relatable but there is a darkness that runs throughout. I was interested in making a film that showed what real life is like.

“I liked the humour and pathos of it; two people living together and misfiring but trying to be affectionate.”

Eilis Cahill said she was “really moved” by the character of Lucy. She added: “I could relate to the frustration of living with another introvert and the friction of the relationship.”

Versatile

Mikey is a versatile drama director and in 2017, his short film Natalie featuring Game of Thrones actor Katie Dickie, was nominated for Best Short Film at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

It went on to win Best Short Film at the Fargo Moorhead LGBT Film Festival in 2018.

Mind-Set is Mikey’s debut feature film.

For tickets see dca.org.uk