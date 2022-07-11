DJ set a massive coup for Beat Generator

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A night of choice sounds awaits in Dundee in the company of not one but two icons of British alternative music.

In a massive coup for Beat Generator Live! in North Lindsay Street, Specials frontman Terry Hall and sample pioneer and filmmaker Don Letts will be taking to the venue’s decks next Friday, July 15.

They will deliver a DJ set comprising a selection of ska, punk and reggae favourites.

Expect big sounds

Best known for his vocals on such two-tone classics as Gangsters, Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town, Hall, 63, led The Specials back to chart success with the Coventry outfit’s 2019 comeback LP Encore and last year’s follow-up Protest Songs 1924-2012.

He’s never been known as the most jovial of customers, so it’ll be no surprise if the ex-Fun Boy Three, Colourfield and Vegas songsmith plays it typically downbeat at Beat G.

It should, however, prove a home-from-home for Letts, 66, given his status as a dub reggae guru from back in London’s 1976 punk explosion. right up to his current Culture Clash Radio turn on the Beeb.

In fact, the Big Audio Dynamite co-founder appeared at the city venue just 12 months ago to talk about his life and career in one of the first Courier Country gigs of any description for almost 18 months.

* Tickets via events105.com