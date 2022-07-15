Scotland’s best arts and music festival for families

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Considered to be a rite of passage, music festivals are the epitome of summer fun, but many feel as if they are only accessible to the childless. However, parents need not fret, because the Fringe by the Sea is an arts and music festival for families.

It’s a scene you know all too well: The roar of the crowd, the feeling of grass beneath your feet, and the undulation of dozens of dancing bodies. And of course, the music wafting from a spot lit stage to your ears. Music festivals are the quintessential summer activity. There’s nothing like walking up to the stage and waiting in anticipation for one of your favourite acts to start rocking out.

But what if you have young children or a family in tow? Suddenly, the idea of bustling crowds and booming speakers can seem a bit daunting.

A festival fit for the whole family

Founded in 2008 by a passionate arts community, Fringe by the Sea is one of Scotland’s best music festivals for families. It runs from August 5 – 14, 2022 in North Berwick, East Lothian with over 200 events from some of Scotland’s best musicians, comedians, authors, creative talent, and other fantastic storytellers and speakers. You can join a jumping house party with the iconic FAC 51 Hacienda, sit back and listen to best-selling author Val McDermid, hear the life story of The Great British Sewing Bee’s Esme Young or enjoy a special acoustic performance from Barbara Dickson and her pianist Nick Holland – how you design your Fringe by the Sea is up to you.

And the whole family is invited to join the fun! The festival offers a host of events and features two incredible concerts hosted by the Major Minor Music Club.

Major concerts, minors included

Just because you have your minor ones in tow doesn’t mean your festival experience has to be a major let down. Based on the ethos of “taking kids to proper gigs”, the Major Minor Music Club is proud to offer real concerts with top talents in an environment that is welcoming and safe for children. Parents can enjoy the music and visit the bar for more adult-friendly refreshments.

This Summer at Fringe by the Sea, the Major Minor Music Club will be hosting two stellar performers: Nicky Lipp and MALKA, two Scottish artists with formidable followings and powerful stage presence.

Some performers not to be missed at this arts and music festival for families:

MALKA and Nicky Lipp: Saturday, August 6 2022 12-1:30pm

Alexander the Great Circus Show: Sunday, August 7 2022 1-2pm

Make mess matter: Throughout the festival

Mr. Boom: Monday, August 8 2022 10:15-11:15am

East Lothian Yoga Kids: Monday August 8 2022 2:10-2:55pm

And many more. Please check the 2022 lineup at Fringe by the Sea.

Parents, this is a chance to top up the “cool” points and help guide the next generation of rock-and-rollers. Treat yourself to a gig at this music festival for families and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Learn more about the MMMC and Fringe by the Sea festival here.