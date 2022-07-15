Scotland’s best arts and music festival for families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Scotland’s best arts and music festival for families

In partnership with Fringe by the Sea
July 15 2022, 10.00am
child at a music festival for families
Fringe by the Sea is a 10 day arts and music festival for families

Considered to be a rite of passage, music festivals are the epitome of summer fun, but many feel as if they are only accessible to the childless. However, parents need not fret, because the Fringe by the Sea is an arts and music festival for families.

It’s a scene you know all too well: The roar of the crowd, the feeling of grass beneath your feet, and the undulation of dozens of dancing bodies. And of course, the music wafting from a spot lit stage to your ears. Music festivals are the quintessential summer activity. There’s nothing like walking up to the stage and waiting in anticipation for one of your favourite acts to start rocking out.

But what if you have young children or a family in tow? Suddenly, the idea of bustling crowds and booming speakers can seem a bit daunting.

A festival fit for the whole family

Founded in 2008 by a passionate arts community, Fringe by the Sea is one of Scotland’s best music festivals for families. It runs from August 5 – 14, 2022 in North Berwick, East Lothian with over 200 events from some of Scotland’s best musicians, comedians, authors, creative talent, and other fantastic storytellers and speakers. You can join a jumping house party with the iconic FAC 51 Hacienda, sit back and listen to best-selling author Val McDermid, hear the life story of The Great British Sewing Bee’s Esme Young or enjoy a special acoustic performance from Barbara Dickson and her pianist Nick Holland – how you design your Fringe by the Sea is up to you.

And the whole family is invited to join the fun! The festival offers a host of events and features two incredible concerts hosted by the Major Minor Music Club.

Major concerts, minors included

Logo for Major Minor Music Club performing at music festivals for families
The Major Minor Music Club is partnering with Fringe by the Sea to present two concerts at this arts and music festival for families

Just because you have your minor ones in tow doesn’t mean your festival experience has to be a major let down. Based on the ethos of “taking kids to proper gigs”, the Major Minor Music Club is proud to offer real concerts with top talents in an environment that is welcoming and safe for children. Parents can enjoy the music and visit the bar for more adult-friendly refreshments.

This Summer at Fringe by the Sea, the Major Minor Music Club will be hosting two stellar performers: Nicky Lipp and MALKA, two Scottish artists with formidable followings and powerful stage presence.

MALKA performs at the music festival for families Fringe by the Sea
Jam out to MALKA’s vibey beats at a music festival for families.

 

Nicky Lipp performs at a music festival for families
Wind down with the soulful melodies of Nicky Lipp

Some performers not to be missed at this arts and music festival for families:

  • MALKA and Nicky Lipp: Saturday, August 6 2022 12-1:30pm
  • Alexander the Great Circus Show: Sunday, August 7 2022 1-2pm
  • Make mess matter: Throughout the festival
  • Mr. Boom: Monday, August 8 2022 10:15-11:15am
  • East Lothian Yoga Kids: Monday August 8 2022 2:10-2:55pm
  • And many more. Please check the 2022 lineup at Fringe by the Sea.

Parents, this is a chance to top up the “cool” points and help guide the next generation of rock-and-rollers. Treat yourself to a gig at this music festival for families and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Learn more about the MMMC and Fringe by the Sea festival here.

