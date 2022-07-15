Game for Girls: History of women’s football explored in Montrose exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Game for Girls: History of women’s football explored in Montrose exhibition

By Gayle Ritchie
July 15 2022, 10.15am
Artwork of Helen Matthew aka Mrs Graham. Oil on canvas.
As excitement builds for the future of women’s football, a new exhibition at Montrose Museum and Art Gallery charts the story of the sport – from the very first association match in 1881 to mainstream acceptance with Euro and World Cup qualifications for Scotland.

Featuring art works by Glasgow-based artist and historian Stuart Gibbs, together with objects and information capturing the stories behind players through history, Game for Girls gives visitors an insight into one of the fastest growing sports around.

It charts the history of women’s football and highlights the key female figures whose passion for the sport enabled players to overcome discrimination, sexism and even a ban on female participation in the sport.

Lily St Clare, 1881. First recorded goal scorer.

Although football was played in the 16th Century, the first mention of women playing football in Scotland comes from the 1628 parish records of Carstairs in Lanarkshire.

A match between the ladies of Lennel and Coldstream was held on Ash Wednesday in 1786, and a long-standing fixture is recorded in the Statistical Accounts of Scotland from 1795.

Even the aristocracy joined in during this period. Mary Nesbit, also known as Lady Elgin, noted playing football in the grounds of Lord Portmore’s estate within her teenage diary of the 1790s.

However, throughout the Victorian period women’s football was presented as a novelty event. The first association match featuring women was organised by the Edinburgh-born theatre promoter, Alex Gordon in 1881, followed by a series of Scotland versus England matches in the same year.

An artwork of women footballers from 1895.

A ‘Football Ballet’ followed in 1887, performed at the Gaiety theatre in Glasgow.

Stuart Gibbs developed the exhibition in partnership with Dumfries and Galloway Council Museum Service and the Scottish Football Museum.

Graduating from Glasgow School of Art in 1989, Stuart has held many group and solo exhibitions across the UK since.

Montrose Museum’s visitor advisor Emma Longmuir said: “The exhibition features Helen Matthew (aka Mrs Graham) who claimed to be Scottish. Although her birth was registered in London in 1871, her father was a ship’s captain from Montrose.

“Helen contributed to the ‘Lothian Lasses’ football column and played for the British Ladies Football Club where she took part in tours. In 1896 she toured the North of England and Scotland with Mrs Graham’s XL, an offshoot of the British Ladies.

“With women’s football rising in popularity, we hope this exhibition shines a light on the legacy of the sport in Scotland and encourages more girls and women to get involved.”

The exhibition promises a fascinating insight into the history of women’s football.
  • The free exhibition can be viewed Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until September 24.
  • Stuart will deliver a talk on July 21 at 1.30pm. angusalive.scot/

