Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police searching for four firebugs after blazes at Carnoustie Links

By James Simpson
July 15 2022, 10.28am
Gorse bushes were set on fire at Carnoustie Links.

Police are searching for four youths who set deliberate fires at Carnoustie Golf Links this week.

Emergency services battled two blazes at Buddon Course for more than two hours on Tuesday evening, near the 12th tee.

Plumes of smoke were visible from miles away.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen shortly after 8pm and fire crews from Carnoustie and Balmossie were sent.

Now Police Scotland are looking to trace four youths seen acting suspiciously around the time the fires at gorse bushes were started.

What do they look like?

Officers have released the following descriptions

  • Female, white, stocky build, dark hair, wearing orange top and orange bottoms.
  • White male, slim build, blonde hair, grey hoodie, white/grey shorts, described as being noticeably taller than the others.
  • White male, slim build wearing dark hoodie and light coloured shorts.
  • White male, slim build, dark hoodie and dark bottoms.

An appeal has also been issued to track down two members of the public who raised the alarm.

They reported seeing the four youths immediately before the gorse bushes went up in flames.

Police appeal after fire at Carnoustie Links

A spokesman for the force said: “Two fires were deliberately started in bushes near the 12th tee of the Buddon Course.

“One was relatively small and quickly extinguished, however the other was more substantial and took the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service a significant length of time to put out.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3340 of July 12.”

