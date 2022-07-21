National Youth Orchestra concert coming to Aberdeen and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
July 21 2022, 10.00am Updated: July 21 2022, 10.40am
Flutist performs in a youth orchestra concert by the NYOS
The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland return to Aberdeen and Dundee.

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland return to the stage for their forthcoming Symphony Orchestra summer tour.

Fancy a musical experience like no other? Witness the passion and hear the music of a youth orchestra concert in Aberdeen and Dundee this summer, presented by the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland return to Aberdeen and Dundee

After a tremendously successful spring and early summer which saw young musicians work with exceptional tutors, soloists and conductors and perform on prestigious stages across the country, the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland is delighted to introduce you to their forthcoming Symphony Orchestra summer tour.

Bass player performs in a youth orchestra concert
Witness the passion of these young performers this August in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Famous guest performers to join

This summer, the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland are proud to present their August concert series with two incredible performances on August 4 and August 5, 2022, featuring the acclaimed conductor Jac van Steen and the award-winning viola soloist Timothy Ridout. Taking place in the Aberdeen Music Hall and the Caird Hall in Dundee, these Summer concerts are not to be missed.

Jac van Steen

Jac Van Steen conducts the youth orchestra concert this August in Aberdeen and Dundee
Don’t miss a chance to see acclaimed conductor Jac Van Steen.

An extensive career with highlights including the BBC Conductors Seminar of 1985, Jac van Steen has conducted some of the best orchestras in Europe. Currently residing as the Principal Guest Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra and the Prague Symphony Orchestra as well as teaching at the Royal Conservatory of Music in the Hague, van Steen is an international sensation.

Timothy Ridout

Timothy Ridout performs with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland this August
Esteemed soloist Timothy Ridout will join the orchestra for its Summer performances in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Joining van Steen in this summer’s youth orchestra concert series is esteemed soloist Timothy Ridout. A standout performer and recipient of numerous awards, Ridout has confirmed his position at the forefront of young European soloists. This August in Aberdeen and Dundee, Ridout joins the orchestra in Bartók’s Viola Concerto, a commission from the famous Scottish violist William Primrose.

Additionally featuring memorable pieces such as selections from Prokofiev’s Cinderella ballet and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé, this youth concert series is a musical treat for the summer.

Book your NYOS tickets now

Don’t wait, book your tickets now for the summer concert in Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Music Hall on August 4 2022.

Book your tickets for the Caird center in Dundee on August 5, 2022.

If you are under 26, the tickets will cost you only £6!

Learn more about the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

 

