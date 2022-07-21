National Youth Orchestra concert coming to Aberdeen and Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland return to the stage for their forthcoming Symphony Orchestra summer tour.

Fancy a musical experience like no other? Witness the passion and hear the music of a youth orchestra concert in Aberdeen and Dundee this summer, presented by the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

After a tremendously successful spring and early summer which saw young musicians work with exceptional tutors, soloists and conductors and perform on prestigious stages across the country, the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland is delighted to introduce you to their forthcoming Symphony Orchestra summer tour.

This summer, the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland are proud to present their August concert series with two incredible performances on August 4 and August 5, 2022, featuring the acclaimed conductor Jac van Steen and the award-winning viola soloist Timothy Ridout. Taking place in the Aberdeen Music Hall and the Caird Hall in Dundee, these Summer concerts are not to be missed.

An extensive career with highlights including the BBC Conductors Seminar of 1985, Jac van Steen has conducted some of the best orchestras in Europe. Currently residing as the Principal Guest Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra and the Prague Symphony Orchestra as well as teaching at the Royal Conservatory of Music in the Hague, van Steen is an international sensation.

Joining van Steen in this summer’s youth orchestra concert series is esteemed soloist Timothy Ridout. A standout performer and recipient of numerous awards, Ridout has confirmed his position at the forefront of young European soloists. This August in Aberdeen and Dundee, Ridout joins the orchestra in Bartók’s Viola Concerto, a commission from the famous Scottish violist William Primrose.

Additionally featuring memorable pieces such as selections from Prokofiev’s Cinderella ballet and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé, this youth concert series is a musical treat for the summer.

Don’t wait, book your tickets now for the summer concert in Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Music Hall on August 4 2022.

Book your tickets for the Caird center in Dundee on August 5, 2022.

If you are under 26, the tickets will cost you only £6!

Learn more about the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.