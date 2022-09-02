Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jane McDonald’s appeal shows no sign of waning almost a quarter of a century on from shooting to fame on TV’s The Cruise.

Following the short-lived BBC fly-on-the-wall series, the Yorkshire songbird scored a UK number one hit with a debut album comprising covers of such classic power ballads as I Will Always Love You and How Do I Live.

Let The Light In

She’s charted with nine further albums since, including the top 10 entries Inspiration (2000), Jane (2008), and a brace of offerings based on the ex-Loose Women host’s cruise-themed Channel 5 fixture of recent years.

When restrictions on live performances started to ease in August last year the singer enjoyed a successful return to theatres to coincide with the release of her self-penned 10th studio album Let The Light In – and she’s been out touring for much of 2022.

McDonald, 59, completed the first half of a follow-up tour in the spring, and now she’s rounding it off with a series of shows up to September 11, including a sold-out date at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday, September 4.

It’ll be Jane’s first Fair City visit since July 2019, but she’s said that she doesn’t plan to tour again next year as she has “lots of brand new TV projects” that she’ll be working on in the coming months and on into 2023.

Sunday’s concert starts at 7.30pm.

