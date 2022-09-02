Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth

By Andrew Welsh
September 2 2022, 6.00pm
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.

Jane McDonald’s appeal shows no sign of waning almost a quarter of a century on from shooting to fame on TV’s The Cruise.

Following the short-lived BBC fly-on-the-wall series, the Yorkshire songbird scored a UK number one hit with a debut album comprising covers of such classic power ballads as I Will Always Love You and How Do I Live.

Let The Light In

She’s charted with nine further albums since, including the top 10 entries Inspiration (2000), Jane (2008), and a brace of offerings based on the ex-Loose Women host’s cruise-themed Channel 5 fixture of recent years.

When restrictions on live performances started to ease in August last year the singer enjoyed a successful return to theatres to coincide with the release of her self-penned 10th studio album Let The Light In – and she’s been out touring for much of 2022.

McDonald, 59, completed the first half of a follow-up tour in the spring, and now she’s rounding it off with a series of shows up to September 11, including a sold-out date at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday, September 4.

It’ll be Jane’s first Fair City visit since July 2019, but she’s said that she doesn’t plan to tour again next year as she has “lots of brand new TV projects” that she’ll be working on in the coming months and on into 2023.

Sunday’s concert starts at 7.30pm.

https://www.horsecross.co.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Lanna Joffrey as Fatemeh and Nalan Burgess as Shirin in Sister Radio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre's new Studio.
Complex sister relationship in Sister Radio
Glam metal legends The Darkness headline at Vibration Festival on Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: Vibration Festival spreads the vibes this weekend
Work by Irene Aldazabal, arts and humanities student at the DJCAD Masters show.
DJCAD Masters Show opens for visitors
Alexander Gatehouse and Matthew Seager in Ventoux.
Ventoux recreates the epic Armstrong v Pantani battle
Celtic rock band Gleadhraich.
Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich to release movie charting emotional journey
0
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan
Since breaking through at Edinburgh in 2008 Sarah Millican has become one of the UK's leading stand-ups.
Sarah Millican is back with Bobby Dazzler
** FILE ** EDS NOTE CONTENT Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo. Defying royal wishes, a British television channel said Tuesday, June 5, 2007 it will show photographs taken immediately after the car crash that killed Princess Diana nearly 10 years ago. Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had protested that showing the images in a documentary scheduled to air Wednesday would be a "gross disrespect to their mother's memory" and "deeply distressing" to them. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
TV review: New Diana death documentary offered nothing new
A scene from Blood Brothers.
REVIEW: Blood Brothers is top class musical theatre

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road