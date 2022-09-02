Rhys Breen will ‘absolutely’ celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rhys Breen has vowed to celebrate if he scores against his former club Queen of the South this weekend.

The towering Dunfermline Atheltic centre-half was left aggrieved when his last-minute strike versus Airdrie was chopped off for an infringement.

Asked if he would celebrated this weekend if he scores, he laughed: “Absolutely, you’re right I will!

“If I get a goal that’s not disallowed this time I’ll be celebrating.”

Tough next challenge

After a good week of training, the team is ready to take on a Queens side that hasn’t started League 1 as well as many predicted.

That followed an impressive showing in the Premier Sports Cup group stage which culminated in progression and a last-16 exit to Rangers this midweek.

Breen knows that the relative form of the teams doesn’t necessarily determine the outcome of Saturday’s trip to Dumfries.

“When we played Kelty they also had a difficult start, but it doesn’t really dictate how you’re going to play throughout the full season.

“I’ve played against and with Queen of the South and I know the players and the way that they want to play football.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game.”

Another week, another former Par in the dugout

As a Rangers youth Breen had loan spells at Partick Thistle and with Orange County in the US – an affiliate of his parent club at the time.

Those came either side of a spell at Queen of the South where he was managed by Willie Gibson.

The player-manager will be the latest in a series of former Pars to sit in the opposite dugout from James McPake.

Breen knows first-hand just what they’ll be up against.

“Knowing Willie Gibson, when he was in the team, there was a demand on the defence throughout the full team.

“Sometimes to try to get a run of games, to try and grind games out, it is hard.

“But football can change over a couple of months – they could go on a run, they could come back.

“Our main objective is to make sure that doesn’t happen.”