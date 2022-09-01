Ventoux recreates the epic Armstrong v Pantani battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Ventoux recreates the epic Armstrong v Pantani battle

By Jennifer McLaren
September 1 2022, 6.00pm
Alexander Gatehouse and Matthew Seager in Ventoux.
Alexander Gatehouse and Matthew Seager in Ventoux.

In 2000, two giants of cycling – Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani – climbed Mont Ventoux in a dramatic battle to win stage 12 of the Tour de France.

Armstrong went on to win this Tour, and a further five in the years that followed, before being unceremoniously stripped of all his titles due to doping.

Pantani, who never raced in the Tour again, died of a drugs overdose in 2004.

Armstrong vs Pantani

Ventoux, presented by Two Magpies Theatre, is a restaging of this dramatic battle between Armstrong and Pantani starring Alexander Gatehouse and Matthew Seager.

Once regarded as the greatest race in the history of cycling, it was soured by the knowledge that both cyclists doped during their careers.

Lance Armstrong.

When they crossed the finish line in 2000, their fortunes spiralled in wildly opposite directions.

Armstrong won seven consecutive Tour de France titles; Pantani died of a cocaine overdose alone in a hotel room. Armstrong denied, lied and cheated, while Pantani was caught.

Performed with two road bikes, real race commentary and stunning film footage, the company recreates the conflict with all the benefit of hindsight, charting the parallels of their early careers and the stark split in fortunes following the race.

Ventoux is at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on September 2 and Perth Theatre on September 17.

2magpiestheatre.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Celtic rock band Gleadhraich.
Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich to release movie charting emotional journey
0
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan
Since breaking through at Edinburgh in 2008 Sarah Millican has become one of the UK's leading stand-ups.
Sarah Millican is back with Bobby Dazzler
** FILE ** EDS NOTE CONTENT Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, was traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo. Defying royal wishes, a British television channel said Tuesday, June 5, 2007 it will show photographs taken immediately after the car crash that killed Princess Diana nearly 10 years ago. Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had protested that showing the images in a documentary scheduled to air Wednesday would be a "gross disrespect to their mother's memory" and "deeply distressing" to them. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
TV review: New Diana death documentary offered nothing new
A scene from Blood Brothers.
REVIEW: Blood Brothers is top class musical theatre
Hugh Cornwell plays in Fife tomorrow after featuring at last month's Rewind Scotland.
GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.
Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth
Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Post Thumbnail
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0