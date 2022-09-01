Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with ‘best ever’ fish suppers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Phill Jupitus has lent his support to a Fife chip shop destroyed in a fire.

The family-run Pittenweem Fish Bar was gutted in the blaze which left one person injured.

Now, the Never Mind the Buzzcocks star – who lives in the Fife village – has sent a message of support to the business’s owners, saying their fish and chips may be the best he has ever eaten.

On Instagram, he has also asked his 58,000-plus to consider donating to a fundraiser set up in aid of the takeaway.

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised in the hopes of getting the chip shop “back on its feet”.

Jupitus says he discovered the chip shop shortly after moving to Fife five years ago.

He wrote: “The fish and chips I had from there was perhaps the finest I have ever eaten in my life.

“When I said this to the neighbours they gestured me to be quiet as the quality of the Pittenweem Fish Bar was something the locals kept to themselves.”

The 60-year-old also shared an image of a painting of the chip shop done by a friend, saying: “I love the place so much that my mate Dominique did a painting of it for me painted through her window as she lives opposite.”

He added that he was “heartbroken” for the business, owned by Alec Wyse.

A safety inspection was carried out at Pittenweem Fish Bar on Wednesday with the front of the building fenced off.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.