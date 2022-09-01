New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife’s Lundin Links Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife’s Lundin Links Hotel

By Alasdair Clark
September 1 2022, 6.25pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.28pm
A915 roadworks
The roadworks are due to start next week

Council chiefs in Fife have explained their decision to go ahead with new roadworks on the A915 – despite weeks of traffic disruption in the area following the Lundin Links Hotel fire.

A convoy system and traffic lights will be in place when the works begin between Lower and Upper Largo on Monday.

The restrictions – on the A915 from Largo Road, Lundin Links, to Main Street, Upper Largo – will be in place for about three weeks.

It comes as locals have already faced significant disruption following last month’s fire – with demolition work starting on the site on Thursday.

Diversions put in place on the A915 following the Lundin Links Hotel fire.

Fife Council has faced criticism from some locals for planning in the works so soon after the restrictions caused by the blaze.

The sites for both sets of roadworks are a short distance apart.

Andrew Geddes, Fife Council’s lead consultant, told The Courier: “We appreciate that the community in Lundin Links has had to put up with a lot of disruption recently following the fire at the Lundin Links Hotel and we thank people for their patience.

Current A915 diversions lifted ‘by middle of next week’

“The current diversions should be lifted by the middle of next week and the A915 will re-open, albeit with the convoy system in place.

“These roadworks have been planned since 2020 and have already been delayed for various reasons including the Open golf in St Andrews.

“The works will improve the roads and pavements on the A915 and help tackle flooding issues in the area so it’s important they are finished before the winter months.”

