New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife’s Lundin Links Hotel

Council chiefs in Fife have explained their decision to go ahead with new roadworks on the A915 – despite weeks of traffic disruption in the area following the Lundin Links Hotel fire.

A convoy system and traffic lights will be in place when the works begin between Lower and Upper Largo on Monday.

The restrictions – on the A915 from Largo Road, Lundin Links, to Main Street, Upper Largo – will be in place for about three weeks.

It comes as locals have already faced significant disruption following last month’s fire – with demolition work starting on the site on Thursday.

Fife Council has faced criticism from some locals for planning in the works so soon after the restrictions caused by the blaze.

The sites for both sets of roadworks are a short distance apart.

Andrew Geddes, Fife Council’s lead consultant, told The Courier: “We appreciate that the community in Lundin Links has had to put up with a lot of disruption recently following the fire at the Lundin Links Hotel and we thank people for their patience.

Current A915 diversions lifted ‘by middle of next week’

“The current diversions should be lifted by the middle of next week and the A915 will re-open, albeit with the convoy system in place.

“These roadworks have been planned since 2020 and have already been delayed for various reasons including the Open golf in St Andrews.

“The works will improve the roads and pavements on the A915 and help tackle flooding issues in the area so it’s important they are finished before the winter months.”