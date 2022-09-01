Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Water supplies in parts of Kirkcaldy are being disrupted due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water has sent engineers to the site of the burst pipe near Kinglassie.

The utilities firm says the issue is affecting supplies in the KY2 postcode area, which covers northern and western parts of the town.

The B922 has been closed between Strathore Road and the B921 Kinglassie Road.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “A team is currently onsite to carry out a repair and an emergency road closure has been arranged with Fife Council, to allow for repairs to be carried out safely.

“Local diversions are in place which may cause delays.

“We would like to reassure anyone who is affected that we are working hard to restore normal water supplies as soon as we can and we apologise to our road users and customers for any disruption that this may cause.

“While repairs are underway you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent water pressure and discoloration to your water supply.”

No timescale for the repair has been confirmed.