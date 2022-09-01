Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main

By Bryan Copland
September 1 2022, 6.47pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.50pm
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Water supplies in parts of Kirkcaldy are being disrupted due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water has sent engineers to the site of the burst pipe near Kinglassie.

The utilities firm says the issue is affecting supplies in the KY2 postcode area, which covers northern and western parts of the town.

The B922 has been closed between Strathore Road and the B921 Kinglassie Road.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “A team is currently onsite to carry out a repair and an emergency road closure has been arranged with Fife Council, to allow for repairs to be carried out safely.

“Local diversions are in place which may cause delays.

“We would like to reassure anyone who is affected that we are working hard to restore normal water supplies as soon as we can and we apologise to our road users and customers for any disruption that this may cause.

“While repairs are underway you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent water pressure and discoloration to your water supply.”

No timescale for the repair has been confirmed.

