REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy

By David Pollock
September 9 2022, 2.00pm
A modern take on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is currently at Perth Theatre.
A modern take on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is currently at Perth Theatre.

For many directors approaching a new version of a Shakespeare classic, the question they need to ask themselves is, how best to make the play feel fresh and modern while respecting the original text?

That’s clearly what Dominic Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, was thinking about during the creation of this new take on The Comedy of Errors, one of Shakespeare’s earliest and most straightforwardly comedic plays.

Modern with a live soundtrack

First staged in Glasgow very soon after lockdown in 2021, and revived in the same city this year with an added foray to Perth, it feels richly contemporary, with a live modern soundtrack from John Kielty and a hard-working physical clowning aspect.

Dominic Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, has come up with a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy, The Comedy of Errors.

The location, the Greek city of Ephesus, looks like a Soho nightclub, with a large neon sign dropping in to announce where we are, and the loud sound of music and partying when the gates to the city open.

This is where Antipholus of Syracuse (Angus Miller) and his servant Dromio (Michael Guest) arrive for the first time, only to be greeted as though they’re well-known around these parts – not least by Adriana (Esme Bayley), who declares Antipholus to be her husband, and her sister Luciana (Cindy Awor).

Hard-bitten city folk

Meanwhile, city-dwelling versions of Antipholus and Dromio – played by the same actors, their coloured baseball caps and entire manners switched – prowl the streets.

They’re hard-bitten and, in the case of this Antipholus towards this Dromio, filled with relentless, Tom and Jerry-style slapstick violence.

The story about two sets of separated-at-birth identical twins isn’t so much of a concern here, because Shakespeare’s plot feels boiled down to the bare bones, even as his words remain in place and well-delivered.

All about the comedy

This eight-strong ensemble show is all about the comedy of the situation, with Miller and especially Guest pitch-perfect, particularly when playing both their characters at once in the climax.

A special mention is deserved for the sheer relentless physical excellence of Guest’s performance, whether he’s running around the auditorium, having his head used as a door-knocker in super-slow motion or still managing to steal scenes while inert and supposedly pummelled on the ground.

It’s Shakespeare for people who don’t like Shakespeare – and for those who love it.

The Comedy of Errors is at Perth Theatre until Saturday, September 17. www.horsecross.co.uk

Note: At time of publishing, Horsecross advises “at present performances this weekend, (September 10 and 11) of The Comedy of Errors in Perth Theatre and Scottish Opera’s Thérèse in Perth Concert Hall are going ahead.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Morgana Robinson as Carla and Dylan Moran as Dan in Stuck.
TELLYBOX: Dylan Moran and Martin Compston - spoilt for choice
The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
Echo in the Dark's Hanna Tuulikki and Tommy Perman. Photo by Laurence Winram & makeup and SFX by MV Brown.
Bat sounds in starring role at Hospitalfield raves
The Maggie Wall has its world premiere in Pitlochry.
The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution
Kirkcaldy favourites Dovv are at Outwith tomorrow.
GIG GUIDE: Star-studded line-up at Outwith this weekend
Work by Manuel Solano.
Manuel Solano on work as a blind artist
Irish author Gillian Duffy brings Two's Company to Dundee tomorrow.
Two's Company, a rom-com about modern dating

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0