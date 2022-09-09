REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many directors approaching a new version of a Shakespeare classic, the question they need to ask themselves is, how best to make the play feel fresh and modern while respecting the original text?

That’s clearly what Dominic Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, was thinking about during the creation of this new take on The Comedy of Errors, one of Shakespeare’s earliest and most straightforwardly comedic plays.

Modern with a live soundtrack

First staged in Glasgow very soon after lockdown in 2021, and revived in the same city this year with an added foray to Perth, it feels richly contemporary, with a live modern soundtrack from John Kielty and a hard-working physical clowning aspect.

The location, the Greek city of Ephesus, looks like a Soho nightclub, with a large neon sign dropping in to announce where we are, and the loud sound of music and partying when the gates to the city open.

This is where Antipholus of Syracuse (Angus Miller) and his servant Dromio (Michael Guest) arrive for the first time, only to be greeted as though they’re well-known around these parts – not least by Adriana (Esme Bayley), who declares Antipholus to be her husband, and her sister Luciana (Cindy Awor).

Hard-bitten city folk

Meanwhile, city-dwelling versions of Antipholus and Dromio – played by the same actors, their coloured baseball caps and entire manners switched – prowl the streets.

They’re hard-bitten and, in the case of this Antipholus towards this Dromio, filled with relentless, Tom and Jerry-style slapstick violence.

The story about two sets of separated-at-birth identical twins isn’t so much of a concern here, because Shakespeare’s plot feels boiled down to the bare bones, even as his words remain in place and well-delivered.

All about the comedy

This eight-strong ensemble show is all about the comedy of the situation, with Miller and especially Guest pitch-perfect, particularly when playing both their characters at once in the climax.

A special mention is deserved for the sheer relentless physical excellence of Guest’s performance, whether he’s running around the auditorium, having his head used as a door-knocker in super-slow motion or still managing to steal scenes while inert and supposedly pummelled on the ground.

It’s Shakespeare for people who don’t like Shakespeare – and for those who love it.

The Comedy of Errors is at Perth Theatre until Saturday, September 17. www.horsecross.co.uk

Note: At time of publishing, Horsecross advises “at present performances this weekend, (September 10 and 11) of The Comedy of Errors in Perth Theatre and Scottish Opera’s Thérèse in Perth Concert Hall are going ahead.”