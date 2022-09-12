REVIEW: The Maggie Wall is a passionate, evocative tribute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The studio within Pitlochry Festival Theatre opened only a few weeks ago, and is already hosting its second world premiere. And the subject is very close to home.

Perthshire-based playwright Martin McCormick (creator of Oh When The Saints, the recent hit at Perth Theatre) was intrigued by the mysterious 20-foot high commemorative monument in Dunning bearing the words “Maggie Wall burnt here 1657 as a witch”.

Giving Maggie Wall a voice

The author was inspired to give Maggie Wall a voice, although there is no evidence that she ever existed or even deserved to be labelled a witch.

The Pitlochry company’s Blythe Jandoo makes a major addition to her CV with this monologue.

Maggie Wall dreams of love and escape from her humdrum life and sings about Angus, the Celtic god, who goes about the world dispensing unsettling dreams of love.

It is an evocative performance by Ms Jandoo, although it could be argued that the traditional song of Dream Angus was written long after the penchant for setting alight to witches ceased.

No matter, it is a passionate rendition which sits comfortably in this context.

Maggie thinks she finds love with the laird’s son, but is cruelly cast aside then branded a witch.

It is a barely-concealed metaphor for women’s rights today.

Breathtakingly vivid

Blythe Jandoo gives a dramatic voice to Maggie — the description of her ultimate demise is quite breathtakingly vivid under Amy Liptrott’s direction.

And it’s all performed without the aid of a safety net, or, in this case, no furniture, no effects, no fine trappings and only a bare stage with a faded cloot as a back drop.

Now running alongside the excellent Sister Radio in the “little theatre”, The Maggie Wall continues on various dates until September 29.

Blythe Jandoo is also in Sunshine on Leith, Around the World in 80 Days and appeared in some of the Sunday concerts in her “spare time”. Talent is never wasted at Pitlochry.