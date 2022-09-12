Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he heads from Celtic to Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Celtic teenage goalkeeper Rory Mahady has donated his first Scotland strip to his old school Burntisland Primary.

The 16-year-old, who has just signed a three-year professional contract with English premiership side Leeds United after nine years at Celtic FC Academy, has gifted the school the strip he wore as a goalkeeper in the under-17 European championships in May.

He had earlier promised to do so in recognition of the support staff gave him to help him pursue a career in professional football.

Rory’s talent for school sports

Burntisland Primary teacher Danny Hubbard said Rory showed a talent for sports when he attended the school and explained why the former pupil wanted to gift his first Scotland strip.

“Rory was a boy who came through this school and has done incredibly well.

“He has the best attitude of a young boy I have ever met. He always listened and wanted to work hard.

“He is a wonderful goalkeeper.

“He represented Scotland at the under-17 European championships in a match against Sweden in Israel in May and the strip he wore for that, he wanted to donate it to the school.

“He did that because of how he felt about the school and his experiences here.”

Strip on display at Burntisland school

The strip is now framed and has pride of place in the assembly hall.

Danny added: “We are just so proud of him and what he has achieved.”

Rory’s dad Lee said: “Rory has been at Celtic Academy for nine years, since the age of 7, but he used to get out of Burntisland Primary half an hour early so he could go to training at the academy.

“It’s great for all the kids at the school to see it because it shows if you work hard, this is what you can achieve if you put the effort in.” Lee Mahady, Rory’s dad

“This was really good of the school and very understanding of them to let him go, but it has paid off because he has just signed for Leeds United Premiership.

“When he got capped for the European championships, he got to keep his two strips and he had always said to Danny ‘if I get a cap for Scotland, I will give you my first strip’.

“It’s great for all the kids at the school to see it because it shows if you work hard, this is what you can achieve.

“Rory has been half way round the world and he has just turned 16. He has shown it can be done.”

Lee said the Scotland under-17 international is due to play at an under-18s international tournament in France this month and has been selected for the under-17 European championship in Malta in October.

‘His achievement is a proud moment’

He added: “It hasn’t been easy for him – he has made sacrifices, had injuries, knocks, been out the team and on the bench, it is a brutal industry.

“But it is great to see his top up at Burntisland Primary – he is really proud of it.

“His achievement is a proud moment for us all.”