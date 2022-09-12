Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he heads from Celtic to Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he heads from Celtic to Leeds

By Debbie Clarke
September 12 2022, 5.10pm
Former Celtic teenage goalkeeper Rory Mahady has donated his first Scotland strip to his old school. He is pictured with Burntisland Primary teacher Danny Hubbard.
Former Celtic teenage goalkeeper Rory Mahady has donated his first Scotland strip to his old school. He is pictured with Burntisland Primary teacher Danny Hubbard.

Former Celtic teenage goalkeeper Rory Mahady has donated his first Scotland strip to his old school Burntisland Primary.

The 16-year-old, who has just signed a three-year professional contract with English premiership side Leeds United after nine years at Celtic FC Academy, has gifted the school the strip he wore as a goalkeeper in the under-17 European championships in May.

Former Celtic goalkeeper and Burntisland Primary School pupil Rory Mahady has signed a professional contract with Leeds United. Rory is pictured with agent Willo Flood.

He had earlier promised to do so in recognition of the support staff gave him to help him pursue a career in professional football.

Rory’s talent for school sports

Burntisland Primary teacher Danny Hubbard said Rory showed a talent for sports when he attended the school and explained why the former pupil wanted to gift his first Scotland strip.

“Rory was a boy who came through this school and has done incredibly well.

“He has the best attitude of a young boy I have ever met. He always listened and wanted to work hard.

“He is a wonderful goalkeeper.

“He represented Scotland at the under-17 European championships in a match against Sweden in Israel in May and the strip he wore for that, he wanted to donate it to the school.

“He did that because of how he felt about the school and his experiences here.”

Strip on display at Burntisland school

The strip is now framed and has pride of place in the assembly hall.

Danny added: “We are just so proud of him and what he has achieved.”

Former Celtic goalkeeper Rory Mahady has gifted his first Scotland strip to his old school.

Rory’s dad Lee said: “Rory has been at Celtic Academy for nine years, since the age of 7, but he used to get out of Burntisland Primary half an hour early so he could go to training at the academy.

“It’s great for all the kids at the school to see it because it shows if you work hard, this is what you can achieve if you put the effort in.”

Lee Mahady, Rory’s dad

“This was really good of the school and very understanding of them to let him go, but it has paid off because he has just signed for Leeds United Premiership.

“When he got capped for the European championships, he got to keep his two strips and he had always said to Danny ‘if I get a cap for Scotland, I will give you my first strip’.

“It’s great for all the kids at the school to see it because it shows if you work hard, this is what you can achieve.

“Rory has been half way round the world and he has just turned 16. He has shown it can be done.”

Lee said the Scotland under-17 international is due to play at an under-18s international tournament in France this month and has been selected for the under-17 European championship in Malta in October.

‘His achievement is a proud moment’

A young Rory Mahady who showed a talent for sports while at Burntisland Primary.

He added: “It hasn’t been easy for him – he has made sacrifices, had injuries, knocks, been out the team and on the bench, it is a brutal industry.

“But it is great to see his top up at Burntisland Primary – he is really proud of it.

“His achievement is a proud moment for us all.”

