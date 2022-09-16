GIG GUIDE: Scots bands are loud and live this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chart-topping songsmith Paolo Nutini is the biggest draw on Courier Country’s gig scene right now.

The Paisley-born crooner is playing at Fat Sams on Tuesday in a special intimate show as part of the launch of his recent number one comeback album, Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Unsurprisingly, the Assai Records-backed gig – the first appearance by Nutini, 35, in Dundee since 2009 – is completely sold out and represents a major coup for both the Union Street vinyl haven and the South Ward Road venue.

Also in Dundee

Elsewhere in the city, Conroy’s Basement has edgy noiseniks Nosebleed, The Overbites and The Marx tonight, while there’s Depeche Mode homage The Devout to look forward to at Church next Friday.

In Fife, hometown rockers The Fade are due to get a busy spell of gigs up and running at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline tonight.

The ’80s veterans, who reformed in 2015 after decades apart, are heading up a benefit show for Andy’s Man Club that also features a set from Edinburgh outfit The Radials and a fund-raising raffle with CDs and T-shirts up for grabs.

Rock and metal

Tomorrow night it’s East Lothian rockers The Rah’s at the Canmore Street venue, where they’ll be showing why they’ve earned past support slots with the likes of The View and The Fratellis.

The action continues at PJ’s on Sunday when London-based metallers Inglorious make a stop on their UK-wide Until We Die tour.

Formed in 2014 in London, the five-piece are fronted by Nathan James, who previously sang with American rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

They released their fourth studio album We Will Ride last year, swiftly following it up with the covers set Heroine.

Scottish sounds

Changing the vibe, Molloys has Hebridean psychedelic troubadour Pictish Trail, aka Johnny Lynch, on Monday.

The ex-Fence Collective stalwart is out on the road in support of his fifth album Island Family, which was released in March. The gig was still going ahead at time of writing. Check the website for more.

After a couple of days break from gigs, PJ’s hosts energetic trad combo Heron Valley on Thursday.

Meanwhile, James Yorkston takes the latest edition of his ever-inventive Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer line-up to the Byre Theatre at St Andrews next Friday.

The prolific East Neuk-based songsmith will be joined by ex-Scottish Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph, American anti-folk troubadour Jeffrey Lewis and award-winning comedian and film-maker Josie Long.

Separately, the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy welcomes highly rated Level 42 tribute Mr Pink tonight, with Colorado alt-folk songsmith Jon Snodgrass at the Esplanade venue on Sunday, when support will come from Courier Country indie balladeer Dog On A Swing and cowpunk veterans Tragical History Tour.

Elsewhere, ex-Chumbawamba guitarist Buff Whalley brings his latest musical project to Perth Theatre tonight.

The Hills Are Ours

Nowadays mainly involved in writing theatre pieces, the Lancashire-born anarcho-punk songsmith – who co-penned his former band’s massive 1997 hit Tubthumping – will be joined by fellow wordsmith Daniel Bye at the Horsecross venue to perform the story and song offering These Hills Are Ours.

Inspired by the duo’s passion for fell running and their need to flee their urban environment, it’s the personal story of discoveries made on stamina-sapping ventures to various nearby peaks.

Lastly, upcoming progressive folkster Hector Shaw, 21, is the latest performer to earn a spot at Stirling’s Tolbooth cafe concerts series.

Likened by some to such greats as John Martyn, the Glasgow-raised guitarist takes on some serious subject matter in his songs and released his debut EP Gravity last year.

He’ll be playing two free-to-attend sets at the Jail Wynd venue tomorrow from 1.30-2pm and from 2.30-3pm.