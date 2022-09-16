GIG GUIDE: Scots bands are loud and live this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Scots bands are loud and live this week

By Andrew Welsh
September 16 2022, 10.00am
There's a rare chance to see Paolo Nutini at Fat Sams on Tuesday.
There's a rare chance to see Paolo Nutini at Fat Sams on Tuesday.

Chart-topping songsmith Paolo Nutini is the biggest draw on Courier Country’s gig scene right now.

The Paisley-born crooner is playing at Fat Sams on Tuesday in a special intimate show as part of the launch of his recent number one comeback album, Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Unsurprisingly, the Assai Records-backed gig – the first appearance by Nutini, 35, in Dundee since 2009 – is completely sold out and represents a major coup for both the Union Street vinyl haven and the South Ward Road venue.

Also in Dundee

Elsewhere in the city, Conroy’s Basement has edgy noiseniks Nosebleed, The Overbites and The Marx tonight, while there’s Depeche Mode homage The Devout to look forward to at Church next Friday.

London-based heavy rock combo Inglorious are set to play in Fife.

In Fife, hometown rockers The Fade are due to get a busy spell of gigs up and running at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline tonight.

The ’80s veterans, who reformed in 2015 after decades apart, are heading up a benefit show for Andy’s Man Club that also features a set from Edinburgh outfit The Radials and a fund-raising raffle with CDs and T-shirts up for grabs.

Rock and metal

Tomorrow night it’s East Lothian rockers The Rah’s at the Canmore Street venue, where they’ll be showing why they’ve earned past support slots with the likes of The View and The Fratellis.

The action continues at PJ’s on Sunday when London-based metallers Inglorious make a stop on their UK-wide Until We Die tour.

Formed in 2014 in London, the five-piece are fronted by Nathan James, who previously sang with American rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

They released their fourth studio album We Will Ride last year, swiftly following it up with the covers set Heroine.

Scottish sounds

Changing the vibe, Molloys has Hebridean psychedelic troubadour Pictish Trail, aka Johnny Lynch, on Monday.

The ex-Fence Collective stalwart is out on the road in support of his fifth album Island Family, which was released in March. The gig was still going ahead at time of writing. Check the website for more.

After a couple of days break from gigs, PJ’s hosts energetic trad combo Heron Valley on Thursday.

Meanwhile, James Yorkston takes the latest edition of his ever-inventive Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer line-up to the Byre Theatre at St Andrews next Friday.

The prolific East Neuk-based songsmith will be joined by ex-Scottish Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph, American anti-folk troubadour Jeffrey Lewis and award-winning comedian and film-maker Josie Long.

American alt-folkster Jon Snodgrass heads up a Kirkcaldy gig on Sunday.

Separately, the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy welcomes highly rated Level 42 tribute Mr Pink tonight, with Colorado alt-folk songsmith Jon Snodgrass at the Esplanade venue on Sunday, when support will come from Courier Country indie balladeer Dog On A Swing and cowpunk veterans Tragical History Tour.

Elsewhere, ex-Chumbawamba guitarist Buff Whalley brings his latest musical project to Perth Theatre tonight.

The Hills Are Ours

Nowadays mainly involved in writing theatre pieces, the Lancashire-born anarcho-punk songsmith – who co-penned his former band’s massive 1997 hit Tubthumping – will be joined by fellow wordsmith Daniel Bye at the Horsecross venue to perform the story and song offering These Hills Are Ours.

Inspired by the duo’s passion for fell running and their need to flee their urban environment, it’s the personal story of discoveries made on stamina-sapping ventures to various nearby peaks.

Lastly, upcoming progressive folkster Hector Shaw, 21, is the latest performer to earn a spot at Stirling’s Tolbooth cafe concerts series.

Likened by some to such greats as John Martyn, the Glasgow-raised guitarist takes on some serious subject matter in his songs and released his debut EP Gravity last year.

He’ll be playing two free-to-attend sets at the Jail Wynd venue tomorrow from 1.30-2pm and from 2.30-3pm.

