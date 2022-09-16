COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn’t honouring the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn’t honouring the Queen

By The Courier
September 16 2022, 10.13am Updated: September 16 2022, 10.30am
photo shows a man standing next to shelves in a foodbank.
There's concern that foodbanks will have to close for the Queen's funeral because the agencies they work with, such are councils, will not be around. Andrew Cawley Date; Unknown

No one should ever have to go days without sitting down to a nutritious meal.

But poverty and hunger is already the norm for far too many people struggling to make ends meet.

That is the gap foodbanks have filled over the last few years.

This newspaper has repeatedly said that the very need for foodbanks in Britain is a national scandal.

photo shows Ewan Gyrr, founder of Dundee foodbank, in front of shelves containing crates of food items.
Dundee foodbank founder Ewan Gurr.

But they are a lifeline for those in need.

That need – to sate a hunger – does not diminish for a period of national mourning.

Yet some foodbanks are closing their doors for up to three days around the Queen’s funeral, partly due to issues with referrals from partners who are also shut.

It surely cannot be right that those in hardship find themselves in an even more challenging position as the nation mourns its monarch.

A rethink is required.

