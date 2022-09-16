COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn’t honouring the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No one should ever have to go days without sitting down to a nutritious meal.

But poverty and hunger is already the norm for far too many people struggling to make ends meet.

That is the gap foodbanks have filled over the last few years.

This newspaper has repeatedly said that the very need for foodbanks in Britain is a national scandal.

But they are a lifeline for those in need.

That need – to sate a hunger – does not diminish for a period of national mourning.

Yet some foodbanks are closing their doors for up to three days around the Queen’s funeral, partly due to issues with referrals from partners who are also shut.

It surely cannot be right that those in hardship find themselves in an even more challenging position as the nation mourns its monarch.

A rethink is required.