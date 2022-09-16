COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn’t honouring the Queen By The Courier September 16 2022, 10.13am Updated: September 16 2022, 10.30am 0 There's concern that foodbanks will have to close for the Queen's funeral because the agencies they work with, such are councils, will not be around. Andrew Cawley Date; Unknown [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up No one should ever have to go days without sitting down to a nutritious meal. But poverty and hunger is already the norm for far too many people struggling to make ends meet. That is the gap foodbanks have filled over the last few years. This newspaper has repeatedly said that the very need for foodbanks in Britain is a national scandal. Dundee foodbank founder Ewan Gurr. But they are a lifeline for those in need. That need – to sate a hunger – does not diminish for a period of national mourning. Yet some foodbanks are closing their doors for up to three days around the Queen’s funeral, partly due to issues with referrals from partners who are also shut. It surely cannot be right that those in hardship find themselves in an even more challenging position as the nation mourns its monarch. A rethink is required. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Opinion STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers,… UUGANAA RAMSAY: Mongol is my identity, not an insult - what I learned from… 0 STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future 0 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is… 1 LYNNE HOGGAN: My Christmas tree tweet went viral and not everyone was full of… 0 TOMMY SMALL: Don't fear failure - it helped turn this working class boy from… 0 COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity… 1 JAMIE KINLOCHAN: Don't be taken in by this 'diverse' Liz Truss cabinet 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-monarchy protests won't change minds but they must be allowed to happen 0 SEAN O'NEIL: How does closing a bike rack show respect for the Queen? 1 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0