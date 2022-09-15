Dundee Foodbank founder: Queen’s funeral ‘not a reason to close vital frontline services’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Foodbank founder: Queen’s funeral ‘not a reason to close vital frontline services’

By Jake Keith
September 15 2022, 2.23pm Updated: September 16 2022, 6.14am
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.

Concern has been raised people could struggle to feed themselves as some foodbanks in Dundee, Angus, and Glenrothes close on the day of Queen’s funeral.

Some Trussell Trust-operated services in the areas will not open on Monday as the nation pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Dundee’s foodbank services are some of the busiest in Scotland and the city’s other major foodbank at Taught by Muhammad will also close.

The foodbanks say the decision has been taken partly because referral agencies such as councils are shutting, meaning they are not given details of households in need.

Just one facility in Dundee’s Stobswell will stay open with one volunteer.

Situation in UK is now ‘cost-of-surviving’

Ewan Gurr, who founded Dundee Foodbank and was previously the head of The Trussell Trust Scotland, says people in need are being let down.

He said: “Foodbanks are closing across Scotland, less it appears because of a decision related to a national declaration of mourning and more due to the sheer pragmatism of being reliant upon referrals from agencies which are closed.

Foodbank demand is increasing. Jon Santa Cruz/Shutterstock.

“However, we are beyond a cost-of-living crisis here, this is now about the cost-of-surviving and I am of the view that the Queen’s funeral is not a reason to close vital frontline services to people experiencing financial hardship, like foodbanks.”

Trussell Trust distribution centres in Forfar and Arbroath are among those closing as is Dundee’s warehouse at Dunsinane, its centres in Menzieshill, and Glenrothes’ Caledonia House.

Trussell Trust foodbanks in Perth, Blairgowrie, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth, Dunfermline and Inverkeithing are closed on Mondays anyway.

Nurse and refugee among foodbank users

Mr Gurr says demand at foodbanks across the country remains high.

He said: “I was in the Stobswell branch of Dundee & Angus Foodbank twice this week and spoke to many people.

“Among them was a Ukrainian refugee who was incredibly grateful for the resources provided for her and her children as well as a nurse who just came off the back of a 12-hour shift in floods of tears.

Ken Linton of Dundee Foodbank
Ken Linton, Dundee Foodbank, Albert Street, Dundee. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“She arrived devastated knowing she had nothing prepared for her son coming home from school and having never been to a foodbank before.”

Mr Gurr added there could be “thousands of Scots who will go hungry this Monday”.

Ken Linton, manager at Dundee Foodbank, confirmed the closure of the warehouse and Menzieshill locations, saying they have “no choice” without referrals.

Trussell Trust’s Dundee Stobswell foodbank will operate with one volunteer while Leslie Community Pantry will open, and fellow independently-run Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s two locations will also remain open.

Councils in Scotland are still operating an out-of-hours service for residents dealing with any crisis or emergency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Dundee event asks: What can Scotland’s legal system learn from the Post Office Horizon…
0
Some of the sustainable, fresh food on offer at The Barrelman, Dundee. food discounts
The 8 best places for students in Dundee to eat out on a budget
Fife teenager Annabelle Greig
Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Broughty Ferry RNLI recover missing woman from capsized catamaran
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Dundee rapist who sought help from Jeremy Kyle is jailed
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Foodies on Foot: Is the Boss Box from Dundee's German Doner Kebab worth the…
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Jury finds Dundee rape accusations not proven
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0
Missing man Alistair Moir
Alistair Moir: Concern for missing man last seen in Dunfermline

More from The Courier

Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0