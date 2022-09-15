Dundee Foodbank founder: Queen’s funeral ‘not a reason to close vital frontline services’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern has been raised people could struggle to feed themselves as some foodbanks in Dundee, Angus, and Glenrothes close on the day of Queen’s funeral.

Some Trussell Trust-operated services in the areas will not open on Monday as the nation pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Dundee’s foodbank services are some of the busiest in Scotland and the city’s other major foodbank at Taught by Muhammad will also close.

The foodbanks say the decision has been taken partly because referral agencies such as councils are shutting, meaning they are not given details of households in need.

Just one facility in Dundee’s Stobswell will stay open with one volunteer.

Situation in UK is now ‘cost-of-surviving’

Ewan Gurr, who founded Dundee Foodbank and was previously the head of The Trussell Trust Scotland, says people in need are being let down.

He said: “Foodbanks are closing across Scotland, less it appears because of a decision related to a national declaration of mourning and more due to the sheer pragmatism of being reliant upon referrals from agencies which are closed.

“However, we are beyond a cost-of-living crisis here, this is now about the cost-of-surviving and I am of the view that the Queen’s funeral is not a reason to close vital frontline services to people experiencing financial hardship, like foodbanks.”

Trussell Trust distribution centres in Forfar and Arbroath are among those closing as is Dundee’s warehouse at Dunsinane, its centres in Menzieshill, and Glenrothes’ Caledonia House.

Trussell Trust foodbanks in Perth, Blairgowrie, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth, Dunfermline and Inverkeithing are closed on Mondays anyway.

Nurse and refugee among foodbank users

Mr Gurr says demand at foodbanks across the country remains high.

He said: “I was in the Stobswell branch of Dundee & Angus Foodbank twice this week and spoke to many people.

“Among them was a Ukrainian refugee who was incredibly grateful for the resources provided for her and her children as well as a nurse who just came off the back of a 12-hour shift in floods of tears.

“She arrived devastated knowing she had nothing prepared for her son coming home from school and having never been to a foodbank before.”

Mr Gurr added there could be “thousands of Scots who will go hungry this Monday”.

Ken Linton, manager at Dundee Foodbank, confirmed the closure of the warehouse and Menzieshill locations, saying they have “no choice” without referrals.

Trussell Trust’s Dundee Stobswell foodbank will operate with one volunteer while Leslie Community Pantry will open, and fellow independently-run Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s two locations will also remain open.

Councils in Scotland are still operating an out-of-hours service for residents dealing with any crisis or emergency.