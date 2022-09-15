October opening confirmed for Tesco at Dundee station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opening date for a new Tesco at Dundee railway station has been confirmed.

The Tesco Express is due to be finished early next month, with a source confirming an opening date of October 6.

Located to the right-hand side of the train station’s entrance, the branch will fill one of the empty street-level units on South Union Street.

The shop will add to the supermarket’s current offering on Nethergate and Hawkhill, along with the larger Extra shop on Riverside Drive.

Another branch on the city’s Murraygate is also in the works, nearly three years after landlord Sports Direct demanded they vacate their Metro outlet on the street.

Tesco part of £38m Dundee station development

Dundee City Council granted planning permission for the shop late last year.

It will join the Costa Coffee outlet that sits on platform level and the Sleeperz Hotel, which opened when the £38 million station was unveiled in 2018.

At the start of 2020, Eros Retail Ltd – which operates locally as Greens of Dundee – pulled out of plans to open a shop in one of the units.

Ryden, the property agents who have marketed the units on behalf of the council is also advertising units for a café/bar and office/leisure accommodation – with the latter also said to be under offer.