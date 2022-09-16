Ex-Par could make his Falkirk debut versus Dunfermline – and another former player has an outside chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dunfermline Athletic winger Kai Kennedy could make his first appearance for Falkirk this weekend.

Kennedy has struggled with injury since he joined John McGlynn’s squad – his fifth loan move from Rangers.

The forward signed on a season-long loan for Dunfermline in the summer of 2021 but was recalled in January and loaned to Hamilton Accies.

He could now make his debut for his new club in the highly charged East End Park atmosphere as the two rivals clash for the first time since 2020 – and for the first time with fans since 2019.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, manager John McGlynn said both Kennedy and defender Brad McKay are nearing their return.

The former Raith Rovers boss said: “Kai Kennedy is more likely now. That is a real bonus to have another couple of players very, very close.

“It gives us strength in depth. Others will be a few weeks still.”

Contrasting approach to time off

Whereas Pars boss James McPake used the extra downtime from last week to rest his players, McGlynn used it for a bounce match.

He said: “It gave us an opportunity to give everyone minutes.

“The squad is now a reasonable size. Guys like Seb Ross need game-time and they got it.”

Another former Par Ryan Williamson, like McKay, is an outsider to return for the Bairns.

The full-back has struggled with injuries since his move to the Falkirk Stadium.

Meanwhile, McPake hopes to have all but one of his Pars players available for Saturday’s match.

The Dunfermline manager also spoke about how the supporters have spurred on the team – and how that is being reciprocated.