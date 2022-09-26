REVIEW: Verdi’s Aida was marvellous opera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Verdi’s Aida was marvellous opera

By Garry Fraser
September 26 2022, 3.30pm
Susan McNaught took the title role in Aida, part of the new Opera Festival Scotland events.
Susan McNaught took the title role in Aida, part of the new Opera Festival Scotland events.

The past weekend’s Opera Festival Scotland – a new initiative not just for Dundee but for the whole country – opened on Thursday in some style with an evening of operatic highlights supplied by a quintet from Scottish Opera.

There was an acute sense of professionalism from this troupe, and this professionalism or semi-professionalism carried on through Friday night with what could be considered the jewel in the festival’s crown – a concert performance of Verdi’s Aida.

Normally I have no interest in the machinations of classical performances, but I had a vested interest in this one being a total success.

Sumptuous grand opera

As coordinator of orchestra and chorus, I had been immersed in the logistical complications of putting together an amateur chorus and orchestra and nurturing both through a series of rehearsals to ensure a memorable performance.

Mezzo soprano Simone Ibbett Brown.

However, with my work done, all I could do was sit in the Caird Hall and enjoy two-and-a-half hours of sumptuous grand opera with fingers crossed for a successful outcome.

Yes, I sang some of the bass parts sotto voce and there was more than one air cymbal crash, but it’s fair to say I revelled in the situation in a world of quiet contentment.

But there was no real need to worry. A chorus I’d first experienced in rehearsals on Zoom, uncomfortable both in Italian pronunciation and Verdi’s demanding score, were on the day a strong and confident unit, peaking at the right moment and proving that when it comes to a fine performance, quality wins over quantity.

Doing justice to a difficult score

The orchestra? By being able to hand-pick players from the excellent amateurs and semi-pros that abound in the Dundee/Perth/Fife area, I was spoilt for choice.

I couldn’t have asked more of them, and if I said they did justice to a difficult score, that would be something of an understatement.

Anyway, knowing each player well, I knew that I was on to a winner from day one. Familiarity breeds contentment.

Tenor Stephen Brown.

The soloists were the only fully-professional part of the proceedings, hand-picked by conductor Ralph Jamieson and festival director Michael Jamieson.

Tenor Stephen Brown (Radames) was pitched in at the deep end, answering an eleventh-hour call, but his performance belied that. And the fact he had never sung the part before made a top-class delivery somewhat bewildering.

I couldn’t fault him and equally proficient were Zorbey Turkalp (King of Egypt), Ross Cumming (Amonasro) and Colin Brockie (Ramfis), with latter perhaps the stand-out of these three soloists.

Outstanding leading ladies

But I felt the two leading ladies stood out head and shoulders above all else, and you’d go a long way to find a better Aida and Amneris.

Susan McNaught in the title role was a positive wow with her solo spots that were worthy of a Covent Garden ovation.

And as for Simone Ibbett Brown? She is a mezzo soprano I would dearly love to hear again, extracting every ounce of passion and drama in a role as demanding as that of Aida.

These three separate entities – chorus, orchestra and soloists – merged seamlessly into one magnificent union, marshalled by conductor Ralph Jamieson.

I’m sure that if I had gone into this performance cold and unattached, my reaction would have been the same – what a marvellous night at the opera.

