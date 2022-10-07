Chimera, art inspired by the drama of the lambing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Chimera, art inspired by the drama of the lambing season

By Chris Mugan
October 7 2022, 3.00pm
Chimera at Dundee University's Cooper Gallery is inspired partly by lambing on the Isle of Lewis. It features the work of two Turner Prize-nominated artists, Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi,. Dundee Cooper Gallery. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown
Chimera at Dundee University's Cooper Gallery is inspired partly by lambing on the Isle of Lewis. It features the work of two Turner Prize-nominated artists, Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi,. Dundee Cooper Gallery. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown

A new exhibition at Dundee University’s Cooper Gallery has been inspired partly by lambing on the Isle of Lewis.

Chimera is the work of two Turner Prize-nominated artists, Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi, who met in Glasgow in 1997 when they occupied adjoining studios.

Since then they have pursued their own successful careers that have seen their work displayed around the world, while occasionally coming together to collaborate as Nashashibi/Skaer.

A sculptor and a painter

Lucy remembers the pair quickly became mates, but have found common ground in their differing styles. Lucy as a sculptor and Rosalind in painting, though they each use a variety of media – even though the latter is now based in London, while the former has moved to the Hebridean island.

Chimera is partly inspired by the lambing season, with an underlying message of transformation.

“We are friends and interested in each other’s practices,” Lucy says.

“Our mutual interest and openness to each other’s way of thinking and working has kept our collaboration alive. We are often in agreement and willing to push the works in new directions.”

Three video works

For this show at Duncan of Jordanstone School of Art and Design, Nashashibi/Skaer present a mix of bronze and stone sculpture, painting and prints, though at its heart are three related, contemplative video works.

The more recent pair, 2019’s Lamb and Bear, filmed two years later, are based on footage shot on Lewis, where Lucy has lived since she bought a former village meeting house in 2008 that took six years to renovate.

All three films use photographs and other images with music. Our Magnolia from 2019 differs in that its starting point was a piece by Second World War painter Paul Nash, Flight of the Magnolia, using flowers to represent a threatened invasion from the air.

Chimera features work by artists Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi.

What unites the trio of films is their exploration of different elements coming together to make strange unions or entirely new concepts.

The show’s title, Lucy explains, comes from the fire-breathing creature of Greek mythology that was part-lion, part-goat, its name now used to refer to anything strange made of seemingly impossible ingredients.

“A chimera is two creatures in one or an idea composed of incongruous parts,” she says.

The drama of lambing

“The films are all to do with transformation or metamorphosis. We were interested in the drama of the lambing and its seasonality. I think we were both intuitively interested in its simplicity and its narrative and how we could respond to that on film and through sound.

“It seemed to make sense to respond again to it as lambing happens yearly.

“The pandemic changed the look and feel of the work. We had planned to travel to Canada for a show and residency, instead we brought the image and idea of a bear home and the film became about transformation.”

Musical event

While Lamb is shown downstairs with its original soundtrack by composer Bill Carslake and singer Olivia Ray, on the first floor Bear and Our Magnolia are run silently.

Among events connected to Chimera, on October 20 the Cooper presents Levitating Tongues, a live vocal accompaniment to the former by experimental, Scottish-based composers Ceylan Hay and Shiori Usui.

“Levitating Tongues will unleash your inner mythological beast,” the gallery promises.

Chimera runs at the Cooper Gallery, Dundee, until December 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot
Ewan MacFarlane is promoting his new album at Courier Country venues this weekend.
Ewan MacFarlane set to rock Scotland's musical minds
The RSNO orchestra absorbed in performance.
REVIEW: Mixed moments from the RSNO at Caird Hall
Barbara's Portrait, Oil on Board by Norman Gilbert.
A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman
Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee. Ian Brown concert, as pictured.
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
Hammy and The Hamsters pictured during their bid for pop glory in 1964.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Georgina Ballantine and her father in October 1922 with her record-breaking 64lb salmon.
Meet the WWI nurse who went to war with a 'wriggling monster' and caught…
A scene from the film Family Fugue.
Perthshire artist's latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and…
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Prolific crime writer Christopher Brookmyre is one of Bookmark's star turns.
Bookmark Festival boasts a stellar line-up

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks