‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in the Douglas area of Dundee are taking action to win back their local park from vandals.

Local residents are gathering on Friday night at a torchlit protest in the recently-opened Douglas Community Park after several spates of vandalism.

They will gather at 7pm in a bid to “show the vandals this is our park and our community.”

The event has been organised by the Douglas Community Spaces Group.

Douglas park opened after years of planning

The park was opened in June at a cost of £570,000 after around three years of planning and work.

On the site of Douglas Primary School and officially named Our Place Douglas Community Park, it has been well-used since opening.

But it has also become a magnet for vandals who in recent weeks have thrown paint over play equipment, torn out sapling trees and left broken glass lying around.

Local councillor Will Dawson said “Sadly a minority of mindless, narro-minded vandals have seen fit to damage the new park.

“The local community has worked hard together to provide a great space for locals.

“These vandals need to understand that the community won’t stand for it.

“The park is here for everyone to enjoy and people gather to show solidarity for the park and to show that they will not accept vandalism here.”

The park is managed by Dundee City Council, which is working to prevent further vandalism.

A spokesperson said: “We have been active in carrying out repairs to Douglas Community Park.

“We will also be undertaking youth work in the community in an effort to prevent further issues at the location in the future.”