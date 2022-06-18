Douglas Park opens in Dundee with ribbon-cutting ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas Park in Dundee opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony and picnic on Saturday afternoon.

The new park – officially named Our Place Douglas Community Park – is on the former site of Douglas Primary School.

Locals enjoyed the warm weather in the city with lots of activities to open the new green space.

Children’s orchestra Big Noise Douglas played to the crowd throughout the sunny afternoon.

Balloon modelling and face painting was also on offer for the kids.

Members from Angus Cycle Hub and the DCA also hosted activities and spoke to local residents.

The new outdoor space features a play park, seating and a network of accessible paths.

There are also tree planting areas – including biodiversity planting and shrubs – and decking bio-swale crossings.

The opening event was organised by the Douglas Community Spaces Group (DCSG) in partnership with Dundee City Council.

Neighbourhood services convener Heather Anderson said: “It’s been great to see the community come out today and get behind the ribbon cutting of the new park.

“The local DCSG group, in partnership with the council and enabled by the National Lottery Community funding, have worked very hard to get the project to this stage of completion.

“This is now a new park in the centre of Douglas for the community to enjoy and call their own.

“Today has been a great occasion for raising awareness of the new facility.

“It’s an important first step in encouraging many local residents to enjoy this outdoor space, engaging with it and taking ownership of the new Douglas Community Park.”

Chair of Douglas Community Spaces Group Jim Campbell said: “I would like to thank the National Lottery for providing funding to develop the former site of Douglas Primary School into Douglas Park.

“This development, in the centre of Douglas will benefit the entire community and incorporates a play park for the younger members of the community.

“This project has been a long time in planning.”

The new park was delivered by contractors TN Gilmartin and funded by Big Lottery Fund’s Our Place funding programme.