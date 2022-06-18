Douglas Park opens in Dundee with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Park opens in Dundee with ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Katy Scott
June 18 2022, 6.09pm
Gordon Duffy helps Zariyah Duffy cut the ribbon to open the new Douglas Community Park.
Gordon Duffy helps Zariyah Duffy cut the ribbon to open the new Douglas Community Park.

Douglas Park in Dundee opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony and picnic on Saturday afternoon.

The new park – officially named Our Place Douglas Community Park – is on the former site of Douglas Primary School.

Locals enjoyed the warm weather in the city with lots of activities to open the new green space.

Children’s orchestra Big Noise Douglas played to the crowd throughout the sunny afternoon.

Balloon modelling and face painting was also on offer for the kids.

douglas dundee park
Meila Simpson (6), Archie (4) and Hattie (1) Wood enjoyed the face painting at the park.

Members from Angus Cycle Hub and the DCA also hosted activities and spoke to local residents.

The new outdoor space features a play park, seating and a network of accessible paths.

There are also tree planting areas – including biodiversity planting and shrubs – and decking bio-swale crossings.

dundee douglas park
Locals enjoyed the Big Noise orchestra on Saturday afternoon.

The opening event was organised by the Douglas Community Spaces Group (DCSG) in partnership with Dundee City Council.

Neighbourhood services convener Heather Anderson said: “It’s been great to see the community come out today and get behind the ribbon cutting of the new park.

Local residents flocked to the opening of the new space, with the Big Noise playing to the crowds.

“The local DCSG group, in partnership with the council and enabled by the National Lottery Community funding, have worked very hard to get the project to this stage of completion.

“This is now a new park in the centre of Douglas for the community to enjoy and call their own.

Douglas Community Park.

“Today has been a great occasion for raising awareness of the new facility.

“It’s an important first step in encouraging many local residents to enjoy this outdoor space, engaging with it and taking ownership of the new Douglas Community Park.”

douglas dundee park
Reiley Wallace (5) and her brother, Ollie Jamieson (11) battled it out in the new park.

Chair of Douglas Community Spaces Group Jim Campbell said: “I would like to thank the National Lottery for providing funding to develop the former site of Douglas Primary School into Douglas Park.

“This development, in the centre of Douglas will benefit the entire community and incorporates a play park for the younger members of the community.

The face painting proved popular among local kids.

“This project has been a long time in planning.”

The new park was delivered by contractors TN Gilmartin and funded by Big Lottery Fund’s Our Place funding programme.

