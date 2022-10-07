Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again

By Scott Lorimer
October 7 2022, 3.25pm
Tam O'Brien, pictured in action against Dundee last time around, will miss out for Arbroath on Saturday.
Tam O'Brien, pictured in action against Dundee last time around, will miss out for Arbroath on Saturday.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has urged his side to give a better show of themselves when they host Dundee on Saturday.

The Lichties are desperate to bag their first home win of the season, but will have to overcome Gary Bowyer’s side at Gayfield.

Both teams tasted bitter defeats to Cove in the last seven days with Campbell’s men going down 2-0 last Saturday, while The Dee suffered a shock 3-1 loss on Tuesday.

Arbroath managed just two shots in Aberdeen last weekend with the Lichties boss expressing his deep disappointment at their performance.

Reaction against Dundee

Campbell was back at the Balmoral Stadium in midweek to watch over the Dark Blues and knows his team will be up against it.

“I was up at Cove during the week,” he said. “Despite their result, Dundee are a certainty to be there or there abouts come the end of the season.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

“I was disappointed last week so we’re hoping for a big turnaround in performance this week.

“They will have to be up for it.

“How will they react after last week? We’ll have to wait and see, come 5pm on Saturday.”

Arbroath team news

History does not favour the Angus side, who have not beaten Dundee since 1979.

Their last meeting ended 4-2 to the Dee in an entertaining clash at Dens Park in August.

However, the Lichties could be without three key men who featured in that encounter.

They will be without Tam O’Brien once again. This skipper has been out of action due to suspension and latterly a calf injury since August 27.

Scott Stewart will miss out the clash with Dundee.
Scott Stewart will miss out the clash with Dundee.

Scott Stewart will also be missing. The 26-year-old was seen wearing a moon boot last weekend at Bobby Linn’s testimonial match after missing the Cove clash.

However, it’s hoped he will be available for next week’s game with Queen’s Park after suffering tissue damage to his foot.

Arbroath will also give midfielder Michael McKenna a late fitness test after picking up a knock.

Hibs loanee Dylan Tait is another who will be given until the last moment after struggling with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Tait has joined junior side Bo’Ness Athletic on loan.

“We are struggling for bodies,” Campbell said. “You just need to get on with what you’ve got.

“It’s not ideal but Saturday is a big game for everybody involved.”

Editor's Picks