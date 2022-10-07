Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has urged his side to give a better show of themselves when they host Dundee on Saturday.

The Lichties are desperate to bag their first home win of the season, but will have to overcome Gary Bowyer’s side at Gayfield.

Both teams tasted bitter defeats to Cove in the last seven days with Campbell’s men going down 2-0 last Saturday, while The Dee suffered a shock 3-1 loss on Tuesday.

Arbroath managed just two shots in Aberdeen last weekend with the Lichties boss expressing his deep disappointment at their performance.

Reaction against Dundee

Campbell was back at the Balmoral Stadium in midweek to watch over the Dark Blues and knows his team will be up against it.

“I was up at Cove during the week,” he said. “Despite their result, Dundee are a certainty to be there or there abouts come the end of the season.

“I was disappointed last week so we’re hoping for a big turnaround in performance this week.

“They will have to be up for it.

“How will they react after last week? We’ll have to wait and see, come 5pm on Saturday.”

Arbroath team news

History does not favour the Angus side, who have not beaten Dundee since 1979.

Their last meeting ended 4-2 to the Dee in an entertaining clash at Dens Park in August.

However, the Lichties could be without three key men who featured in that encounter.

They will be without Tam O’Brien once again. This skipper has been out of action due to suspension and latterly a calf injury since August 27.

Scott Stewart will also be missing. The 26-year-old was seen wearing a moon boot last weekend at Bobby Linn’s testimonial match after missing the Cove clash.

However, it’s hoped he will be available for next week’s game with Queen’s Park after suffering tissue damage to his foot.

Arbroath will also give midfielder Michael McKenna a late fitness test after picking up a knock.

Hibs loanee Dylan Tait is another who will be given until the last moment after struggling with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Tait has joined junior side Bo’Ness Athletic on loan.

“We are struggling for bodies,” Campbell said. “You just need to get on with what you’ve got.

“It’s not ideal but Saturday is a big game for everybody involved.”