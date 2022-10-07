Ewan MacFarlane set to rock Scotland’s musical minds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He’s like Scotland’s version of Kelly Jones, and Ewan MacFarlane’s intent on securing his place in the nation’s rock consciousness.

The Glasgow-born troubadour enjoyed early 2000s cult status.

He fronted indie hopefuls Grim Northern Social, while also intermittently adding his mid-Atlantic vocals to some of Scouse big beat pioneers Apollo 440’s most memorable pre and post-millennial offerings, including their epic Electro Glide In Blue.

Often heard in Perth

A familiar figure in Perth during his GNS stint, with the band playing a clutch of barnstorming gigs at the Fair City’s Twa Tams, MacFarlane later hosted open mic nights at nearby Greyfriars Bar.

Determined to impress, he’s returning to Perth with his debut solo album under his belt and a swaggering follow-up due on October 28.

“Some people love to go to a gig and be swooned by something deep and meaningful,” says Ewan, 51.

“Me, I like every emotion when I’m at a gig, I want to be tearing up in a rollercoaster. I’m a proper grafter, so every song in the set is, hopefully, as strong – but with a different emotion – as the previous one.

“That’s the way that I look at things. I’m a huge Tom Petty fan and he can take you up and down with his emotions because he’s such a wonderful songwriter, as is Bruce Springsteen, whose music I also love.

“A lot of people are surprised by that because I was in Apollo 440, but you take influence from whatever floats your boat.”

An album a year is planned

Always a prolific writer, Ewan has ambitiously predicted he’ll release one new album per year for the foreseeable future.

His second solo opus Milk, featuring ex-Almighty bassist Andy McCafferty, is set to drop exactly 12 months to the day since Always Everlong was unleashed on his Royale Stag label.

Now, following a guest slot on hard rockers Gun’s summer tour, MacFarlane’s buzzing to be rounding off his own Scottish sojourn at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys tonight and Perth Theatre tomorrow.

With a nod to the pandemic period when all gigs were off-limits, he says: “I’ve spent so much fantastic time being creative in my studio at home and rediscovered a lot of things about myself that I’d maybe forgotten.

Time to hit the road

“But once that creative process is done – you’ve written the songs, recorded them, produced them – and then it’s time to get your guitar in a case and get your amp in the back of a van, it’s really exciting.

“I’d imagine there’s not a musician in the country who won’t feel the same, because we feed off stuff like that.”

Ewan describes the anthem-packed Milk as “a modern take on a love album”.

It’s dedicated to his wife and manager Jo.

“When you’re in a band you need to compromise, it’s that simple, whereas when you’re doing a solo thing you’ve got 100% control,” he says.

“I like that responsibility. You can put everything that’s in your head down, and if it works for you then it’s right.

“I’ve never really considered myself a guitar player as such. I’ve always considered myself a songwriter first and foremost.”

Opening for Ewan at Perth will be Fair City folk-pop nine-piece True Gents who’ll be airing tracks from their upcoming third album.

