Ewan MacFarlane set to rock Scotland’s musical minds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Ewan MacFarlane set to rock Scotland’s musical minds

By Andrew Welsh
October 7 2022, 3.00pm
Ewan MacFarlane is promoting his new album at Courier Country venues this weekend.
Ewan MacFarlane is promoting his new album at Courier Country venues this weekend.

He’s like Scotland’s version of Kelly Jones, and Ewan MacFarlane’s intent on securing his place in the nation’s rock consciousness.

The Glasgow-born troubadour enjoyed early 2000s cult status.

He fronted indie hopefuls Grim Northern Social, while also intermittently adding his mid-Atlantic vocals to some of Scouse big beat pioneers Apollo 440’s most memorable pre and post-millennial offerings, including their epic Electro Glide In Blue.

Often heard in Perth

A familiar figure in Perth during his GNS stint, with the band playing a clutch of barnstorming gigs at the Fair City’s Twa Tams, MacFarlane later hosted open mic nights at nearby Greyfriars Bar.

Ex-Apollo 440 star Ewan MacFarlane has ditched electro for heartland rock.

Determined to impress, he’s returning to Perth with his debut solo album under his belt and a swaggering follow-up due on October 28.

“Some people love to go to a gig and be swooned by something deep and meaningful,” says Ewan, 51.

“Me, I like every emotion when I’m at a gig, I want to be tearing up in a rollercoaster. I’m a proper grafter, so every song in the set is, hopefully, as strong – but with a different emotion – as the previous one.

“That’s the way that I look at things. I’m a huge Tom Petty fan and he can take you up and down with his emotions because he’s such a wonderful songwriter, as is Bruce Springsteen, whose music I also love.

“A lot of people are surprised by that because I was in Apollo 440, but you take influence from whatever floats your boat.”

An album a year is planned

Always a prolific writer, Ewan has ambitiously predicted he’ll release one new album per year for the foreseeable future.

His second solo opus Milk, featuring ex-Almighty bassist Andy McCafferty, is set to drop exactly 12 months to the day since Always Everlong was unleashed on his Royale Stag label.

Now, following a guest slot on hard rockers Gun’s summer tour, MacFarlane’s buzzing to be rounding off his own Scottish sojourn at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys tonight and Perth Theatre tomorrow.

With a nod to the pandemic period when all gigs were off-limits, he says: “I’ve spent so much fantastic time being creative in my studio at home and rediscovered a lot of things about myself that I’d maybe forgotten.

Time to hit the road

“But once that creative process is done – you’ve written the songs, recorded them, produced them – and then it’s time to get your guitar in a case and get your amp in the back of a van, it’s really exciting.

“I’d imagine there’s not a musician in the country who won’t feel the same, because we feed off stuff like that.”

Ewan describes the anthem-packed Milk as “a modern take on a love album”.
It’s dedicated to his wife and manager Jo.

“When you’re in a band you need to compromise, it’s that simple, whereas when you’re doing a solo thing you’ve got 100% control,” he says.

“I like that responsibility. You can put everything that’s in your head down, and if it works for you then it’s right.

“I’ve never really considered myself a guitar player as such. I’ve always considered myself a songwriter first and foremost.”

Opening for Ewan at Perth will be Fair City folk-pop nine-piece True Gents who’ll be airing tracks from their upcoming third album.
ewanmacfarlanemusic.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot
Chimera at Dundee University's Cooper Gallery is inspired partly by lambing on the Isle of Lewis. It features the work of two Turner Prize-nominated artists, Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi,. Dundee Cooper Gallery. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown
Chimera, art inspired by the drama of the lambing season
The RSNO orchestra absorbed in performance.
REVIEW: Mixed moments from the RSNO at Caird Hall
Barbara's Portrait, Oil on Board by Norman Gilbert.
A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman
Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee. Ian Brown concert, as pictured.
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
Hammy and The Hamsters pictured during their bid for pop glory in 1964.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Georgina Ballantine and her father in October 1922 with her record-breaking 64lb salmon.
Meet the WWI nurse who went to war with a 'wriggling monster' and caught…
A scene from the film Family Fugue.
Perthshire artist's latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and…
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Prolific crime writer Christopher Brookmyre is one of Bookmark's star turns.
Bookmark Festival boasts a stellar line-up

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks