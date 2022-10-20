Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest

By Gayle Ritchie
October 20 2022, 10.30am
If you go down to the woods tonight...
Spirits of Scone is back for 2022 – and it promises to be extremely ghastly…

Feeling brave? Get along to Spirits of Scone for a spine-tingling illuminated tour around the grounds of Scone Palace.

After a sell-out event in 2021, the event is back for another year, with creatures of the dark ready to give visitors a spine-tingling welcome to the ultimate fright-night experience.

Opening to the public on October 21 and running until Halloween, the outdoor extravaganza is a one-hour fright-fest of adventure and mayhem through the historic grounds of Scone Palace.

Watch out for this creepy character.

Brave visitors will take a winding route through the ancient gardens, passing through areas such as the ‘Ghostly Woods’ and ‘Zombie Graveyard’ meeting truly frightful characters such as cannibals and witches along the way.

If you dare

Organisers have warned visitors to ‘enter only if you dare’, where they will be met with terrifying, lurking characters played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

Due to this fear factor, they have advised that the event is not suitable for children under eight or those of a nervous disposition. Teenagers under the age of 16, meanwhile. must be accompanied by an adult.

While people are being encouraged to get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up to scare, organisers do ask that that no full-face masks are worn – way too frightening – and warn that the security team will ask anyone with these on to remove them.

Killer characters from the 2018 event.

There will be a selection of hot and tasty food available, along with marshmallow sticks for toasting over firepits.

Heather McArthur, head of events at Scone Palace, said: “We’re excited to be bringing one of our most popular events back, to haunt the grounds of our historic palace, and give visitors a fright night experience to remember as we inject the horror back into Halloween.

An exorcism scene on the trail in 2018.

Not for the faint-hearted

“Spirits of Scone is certainly not for the faint-hearted!

“The grounds here at Scone Palace create the perfect scary atmosphere, with lots of dark corners, gravestones and wooded areas for ghouls and ghosts to hide in.

“This year is set to be our best event yet, with lots of spooky surprises in store for those who are brave enough to enter!”

You will be outside for the evening, so it may be very chilly, and you are advised to wrap up and keep warm.

Sensible footwear is also recommended as the ground can be uneven and wet.

Visitors are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early for their aallocated time slots to prevent queues and delays.

Jump scares

And while the event is very much about having fun, and a fair degree to frights, visitors are asked to respect the actors, staff, and volunteers.

While there will indeed be jump scares, the actors will not touch visitors at any stage, and organisers request that visitors do not touch them. Any bad behaviour will result in you being asked to leave immediately!

A character from 2019.

The 2021 event was a sell-out success with more than 8000 attending and even more expected to flock to the Perthshire attraction this year.

The palace is an amazing setting, lending itself to being a true horrorscape, and the promise of keeping visitors on tenterhooks is sure to be fulfilled.

Be warned; you never know who you might meet when you go down to the woods at night!

The event runs from October 21 to 31 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm but booking is essential.

