Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest

Spirits of Scone is back for 2022 – and it promises to be extremely ghastly…

Feeling brave? Get along to Spirits of Scone for a spine-tingling illuminated tour around the grounds of Scone Palace.

After a sell-out event in 2021, the event is back for another year, with creatures of the dark ready to give visitors a spine-tingling welcome to the ultimate fright-night experience.

Opening to the public on October 21 and running until Halloween, the outdoor extravaganza is a one-hour fright-fest of adventure and mayhem through the historic grounds of Scone Palace.

Brave visitors will take a winding route through the ancient gardens, passing through areas such as the ‘Ghostly Woods’ and ‘Zombie Graveyard’ meeting truly frightful characters such as cannibals and witches along the way.

If you dare

Organisers have warned visitors to ‘enter only if you dare’, where they will be met with terrifying, lurking characters played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

Due to this fear factor, they have advised that the event is not suitable for children under eight or those of a nervous disposition. Teenagers under the age of 16, meanwhile. must be accompanied by an adult.

While people are being encouraged to get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up to scare, organisers do ask that that no full-face masks are worn – way too frightening – and warn that the security team will ask anyone with these on to remove them.

There will be a selection of hot and tasty food available, along with marshmallow sticks for toasting over firepits.

Heather McArthur, head of events at Scone Palace, said: “We’re excited to be bringing one of our most popular events back, to haunt the grounds of our historic palace, and give visitors a fright night experience to remember as we inject the horror back into Halloween.

Not for the faint-hearted

“Spirits of Scone is certainly not for the faint-hearted!

“The grounds here at Scone Palace create the perfect scary atmosphere, with lots of dark corners, gravestones and wooded areas for ghouls and ghosts to hide in.

“This year is set to be our best event yet, with lots of spooky surprises in store for those who are brave enough to enter!”

You will be outside for the evening, so it may be very chilly, and you are advised to wrap up and keep warm.

Sensible footwear is also recommended as the ground can be uneven and wet.

Visitors are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early for their aallocated time slots to prevent queues and delays.

Jump scares

And while the event is very much about having fun, and a fair degree to frights, visitors are asked to respect the actors, staff, and volunteers.

While there will indeed be jump scares, the actors will not touch visitors at any stage, and organisers request that visitors do not touch them. Any bad behaviour will result in you being asked to leave immediately!

The 2021 event was a sell-out success with more than 8000 attending and even more expected to flock to the Perthshire attraction this year.

The palace is an amazing setting, lending itself to being a true horrorscape, and the promise of keeping visitors on tenterhooks is sure to be fulfilled.

Be warned; you never know who you might meet when you go down to the woods at night!

The event runs from October 21 to 31 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm but booking is essential.

For tickets and more information see scone-palace.co.uk/event/spirits-of-scone