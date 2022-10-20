Calls to protect Perth from more flooding ahead of public meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Calls to protect Perth from more flooding ahead of public meeting

By Alasdair Clark
October 20 2022, 10.41am Updated: October 20 2022, 3.34pm
Perth flood 2022 cleanup
Craigie and Cherrybank residents were badly hit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A meeting is to be held to discuss how to protect Perth from future flooding following torrential downpours last month that left homes submerged.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, says it is clear flooding is one biggest problems facing the Fair City.

He recently met with locals residents affected by the floods in Craigie and Cherrybank, including those whose homes and businesses were swamped with water after heavy rain on September 8.

He will host the meeting at Craigie Church Hall, with representatives from Perth and Kinross Council, SEPA and the Scottish Flood Forum all indicating they plan to attend.

Local tries to stop flooding in Perthshire in September 2022 with sandbag.
The meeting will be held on October 28. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Scottish Water has also been invited.

Mr Wishart says he hopes it will be useful to hear from residents and find solutions.

He said: “Households and businesses are having to fork up thousands of pounds worth of damages at a time when they are already being battered by the cost of living crisis.

“Long-term solutions will not be easy nor cheap, but the fact is that the cost of inaction will be greater.

“It is therefore vital that all parties work together to come up with a plan that will better protect these areas from future events of this scale.”

‘Someone could have been killed’ in Perth floods

Locals who spoke to The Courier in the aftermath of the September flooding said they fear someone could have been killed.

They claimed the authorities do not do enough to support those affected, leaving it up to households to respond.

Windsor Terrace during the floods.
Windsor Terrace during the floods. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

One Queen Street resident said at the time: “Not enough is being done.

“You can blame it on climate change, but this happened at 9am when it was busy – someone could have been killed.”

Another local impacted by floods in 2020 also complained of a lack of support to recover from the destruction floods cause.

Perthshire flood Pete Wishart
Jeanette McLeish cleans up at her home on Windsor Terrace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “When it flooded in 2020 my dogs had to go to the kennels for five months and my furniture took six months to get restored.

“I only had a folding chair to sit on and no carpets. I didn’t see anyone come to help us.

“It makes me so angry because this is people’s hard work and investment.”

  • The meeting to discuss flooding in Perthshire will be held from noon until 2pm on October 28 at Craigie church hall

