Calls to protect Perth from more flooding ahead of public meeting

A meeting is to be held to discuss how to protect Perth from future flooding following torrential downpours last month that left homes submerged.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, says it is clear flooding is one biggest problems facing the Fair City.

He recently met with locals residents affected by the floods in Craigie and Cherrybank, including those whose homes and businesses were swamped with water after heavy rain on September 8.

He will host the meeting at Craigie Church Hall, with representatives from Perth and Kinross Council, SEPA and the Scottish Flood Forum all indicating they plan to attend.

Scottish Water has also been invited.

Mr Wishart says he hopes it will be useful to hear from residents and find solutions.

He said: “Households and businesses are having to fork up thousands of pounds worth of damages at a time when they are already being battered by the cost of living crisis.

“Long-term solutions will not be easy nor cheap, but the fact is that the cost of inaction will be greater.

“It is therefore vital that all parties work together to come up with a plan that will better protect these areas from future events of this scale.”

‘Someone could have been killed’ in Perth floods

Locals who spoke to The Courier in the aftermath of the September flooding said they fear someone could have been killed.

They claimed the authorities do not do enough to support those affected, leaving it up to households to respond.

One Queen Street resident said at the time: “Not enough is being done.

“You can blame it on climate change, but this happened at 9am when it was busy – someone could have been killed.”

Another local impacted by floods in 2020 also complained of a lack of support to recover from the destruction floods cause.

She said: “When it flooded in 2020 my dogs had to go to the kennels for five months and my furniture took six months to get restored.

“I only had a folding chair to sit on and no carpets. I didn’t see anyone come to help us.

“It makes me so angry because this is people’s hard work and investment.”

The meeting to discuss flooding in Perthshire will be held from noon until 2pm on October 28 at Craigie church hall