Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery’s

By Andrew Welsh
October 14 2022, 8.00am
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.

Pop punk enfant terrible Yungblud is on his way to Dundee next week.

The Yorkshire-raised noisenik is set to play an intimate and sold-out Assai Records-backed show at the former Fat Sams on Thursday.

Songs from his recently released third album are likely to feature heavily.

Coup for Duck Slattery’s

It’s a real coup for Duck Slattery’s as it’s the only stripped-back performance from Yungblud, aka Dominic Harrison, amid a sprawling tour schedule that takes in arenas across Mexico, the USA and Europe right through to late July.

Harrison, 25, previously went down a storm on his debut appearance at the South Ward Road venue in September last year, with his eponymously titled third album hitting top spot in the UK last month.

The controversial songsmith, who plays guitar and piano, released his debut single King Charles in April 2017, with his EP The Underrated Youth going Top 10 in 2019 ahead of his second LP Weird! reaching No1 in late 2020.

Lively days ahead

It’s certainly a lively few days coming up on the Dundee gig scene, with Beat Generator set to host a trio of banging shows.

Scots rockers Gun are set to unveil their new album at Beat Generator on Monday.

First up at the North Lindsay Street venue tomorrow are old-school street punks Anti-Nowhere League, returning to Beat G almost a year on from their previous visit.

Originally formed in 1980, the Kent-formed four-piece are able to boast an on-and-off four decades of anarchic mayhem.

Led by the outspoken Animal, aka Nick Culmer, ANL scored minor hits with their snarling cover of folkster Ralph McTell’s Streets Of London and the self-penned I Hate People before splitting in 1987.

Five albums have followed since regrouping in the mid-’90s.

Gun at Beat Generator

There’s a treat for hard rock fans on Monday, with the arrival of Scots hit-makers Gun at Beat G.

The Glasgow outfit has been around since the late ’80s – barring an 11-year hiatus – and release their eighth studio album The Calton Songs today.

Including acoustic reworkings of their version of the Cameo classic Word Up and such vintage favourites as Better Days and Steal Your Fire, early reports indicate it’s a full-blooded celebration of the band’s career to date.

As a bonus for Gun fans, anyone buying a copy of the LP from HMV can gain access to a short live set they’ll be performing at the music store’s Dundee branch from noon on Monday, with the Gizzi brothers and their cohorts also signing albums.

Hotter homage to Kiss

In a similar musical vein, Beat G welcomes pan-European glam rockers Hotter Than Hell next Friday for a good-time homage to New York legends Kiss – complete with the essential pyrotechnics and greasepaint make-up.

In Kinross, it’s tribute combo Creedence Clearwater Review at the Green Hotel tonight, with fellow ’70-themed soundalikes Fleeting Rumours playing a sold-out set at the Backstage venue tomorrow.

Veteran star Billy Idol is rolling back the years next week.

Sadly, next week’s gigs at the Green featuring Ben Poole and Andy Fairweather Low have fallen by the wayside, but there’s a chance to catch ex-Magnum members Mark Stanway, Micky Barker, Richard Bailey and Mo Birch – plus ex-Black Sabbath frontman Tony Martin.

They hit Kinross with their Kingdom Of Madness trawl through the Midlands melodic rockers’ pre-2000 career on Thursday.

Separately, world music exponents The Langan Band play Crieff’s Strathearn Arts tonight, with the Comrie Street venue this week confirming folk talents Dougie MacLean, Dàimh and Breabach as part of the second edition of its Glenturret Series gigs, visiting in January, February and May respectively.

Billy Idol on tour

Further afield, Rebel Yell legend Billy Idol brings his long-awaited Roadside tour to Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro next Friday, where he’ll be joined by Rewind Scotland favourite Toyah and industrial overlords Killing Joke.

Former Generation X frontman Idol, 66, released a new EP, The Cage, last month and will be performing all the big hits from his extensive back catalogue, including such classics as White Wedding and Cradle Of Love.

One of six UK arena dates, the triple-pronged gig had been due to feature US punk pioneers Television, but illness has forced a late rejig with Killing Joke stepping up in their place.

Led by Jaz Coleman, KJ returned earlier this year with the Lord Of Chaos EP, their first new material since 2015’s heavy-duty Top 20 album Pylon.

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys in Dunfermline has Highland indie-folksters Elephant Sessions next Friday.

