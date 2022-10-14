Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee

By Reporter
October 14 2022, 8.20am Updated: October 15 2022, 9.05am
skotoberfest
Ladies dressed in traditional dirndl. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s time to get your lederhosen looked out as Dundee welcomes its newest beer festival, Skotoberfest.

Taking inspiration from the German festival, Oktoberfest, the event, which has its own Scottish twist, starts on Saturday October 15 from noon to 9pm at Bonar Hall in the city centre.

More than 50 beers will be available to sample and for those who get ravenous, street food vendors Aberdam and Dirty Dawgz will be on-hand to keep everyone fed.

Alec Low (centre) with his stags from Glasgow at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall.
Alec Low (centre) with his stags from Glasgow at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Organisers Al Elite Events Ltd, who are behind Dundee Brew Fest which took place earlier in the year, are encouraging festivalgoers to dress up in traditional German attire of dirndl dresses or lederhosen shorts.

Games and challenges will run throughout the day to keep Skotoberfest exciting, with attendees invited to volunteer in the activities, or spectate for fun.

Local and German brews

There will be a variety of Scottish and German beers available to purchase from the various businesses exhibiting. Some will be equipped with their own dispensing equipment, meaning festivalgoers can enjoy fresh brews on tap.

Exclusive beers not yet on the market will be available for attendees to sample, however, drinks will not be served in a stein glass.

Customers can enjoy beer from dispensing stations.
Customers can enjoy beer from dispensing stations. Image: Alan Richardson

Scottish brewers serving their own products include:

  • 71 Brewing from Dundee
  • Law Brewing Co from Dundee
  • Reids Gold from Stonehaven
  • Two Towns Down from Friarton
  • Broughton Brewery from Broughton

Edinburgh Cider will also be pouring a range of three ciders inducing their Princes St Pineapple, Portobello India pale cider and Bruntsfield Bittersweet.

Mr Moonshine (Harris Brown) with some of his Highland Moon products.
Mr Moonshine (Harris Brown) with some of his Highland Moon products. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

And Mr Moonshine, also known locally as drinks entrepreneur, Harris Brown from Highland Moon, will be serving up his cocktails and spirit mixers.

The Dundee-based firm is one of the only producers of moonshine in Scotland.

Street food and live music

Complementing  the excellent beer offering at Skotoberfest, popular Aberdeen firm Aberdam will be serving their dirty Dutch fries for customers to devour.

As well as their signature fries which can be topped with a host of seasonings and sauces, the team also plan to serve up halloumi, salt and pepper chicken, and of course, bratwurst.

Nutella Dutch fries from Aberdam.
Nutella Dutch fries from Aberdam.

Dunfermline-based mobile street food vendor Dirty Dawgz will add to the offering with their Dirty Dawgz bratwurst. It is made up of a special loaded hot dog with haggis, whisky sauce and toppings such as onions, ketchup, mustard, pickled jalapenos, barbecue sauce and slaw.

DJ Gav Will, who has been the industry for 20 years, will open the event and will be followed by two live bands who will entertain the masses.

As festivalgoers enjoy their food Burn The Maps from Fife, who play original songs as well as covers, and Cover Daddy, who boast an extensive list of cover songs, will perform to keep everyone entertained.

Our Scottie Dawg is a fantastic lunch time treat.With a classic Hot Dog, Covered in Haggis and delicious Whisky Cream…

Posted by Dirty Dawgz on Sunday, 14 August 2022

Skotoberfest games and challenges

Organisers are putting on games such as mega Jenga and beer pong for individuals to take part in for free.

There will also be an eating competition, which is free to enter, where five volunteers will be picked to compete against one another to eat and finish loaded fries from Aberdam and a bratwurst from Dirty Dawgz.

While this isn’t a timed test, whoever finishes the dishes first will win a prize of 12 cans of mixed craft beers and the runner up will win six.

Plenty of food and drink to be enjoyed.
Plenty of food and drink to be enjoyed. Image: DC Thomson

And that’s not all, there’s also going to be a stein challenge. It won’t incorporate drinking, but will be a test of pure strength and determination.

Lastly, there will also be a photo area so that festivalgoers can get pictured in a traditional outfit with their friends and family.

Tickets can be purchased both online or on the door on the day. They are priced at £10 per person or £5 for students with valid ID. The ticket will also give students free entry to Dundee University nightclub, Mono, if they show their purchased ticket. All attendees must be 18 and over.

