Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee

It’s time to get your lederhosen looked out as Dundee welcomes its newest beer festival, Skotoberfest.

Taking inspiration from the German festival, Oktoberfest, the event, which has its own Scottish twist, starts on Saturday October 15 from noon to 9pm at Bonar Hall in the city centre.

More than 50 beers will be available to sample and for those who get ravenous, street food vendors Aberdam and Dirty Dawgz will be on-hand to keep everyone fed.

Organisers Al Elite Events Ltd, who are behind Dundee Brew Fest which took place earlier in the year, are encouraging festivalgoers to dress up in traditional German attire of dirndl dresses or lederhosen shorts.

Games and challenges will run throughout the day to keep Skotoberfest exciting, with attendees invited to volunteer in the activities, or spectate for fun.

Local and German brews

There will be a variety of Scottish and German beers available to purchase from the various businesses exhibiting. Some will be equipped with their own dispensing equipment, meaning festivalgoers can enjoy fresh brews on tap.

Exclusive beers not yet on the market will be available for attendees to sample, however, drinks will not be served in a stein glass.

Scottish brewers serving their own products include:

71 Brewing from Dundee

Law Brewing Co from Dundee

Reids Gold from Stonehaven

Two Towns Down from Friarton

Broughton Brewery from Broughton

Edinburgh Cider will also be pouring a range of three ciders inducing their Princes St Pineapple, Portobello India pale cider and Bruntsfield Bittersweet.

And Mr Moonshine, also known locally as drinks entrepreneur, Harris Brown from Highland Moon, will be serving up his cocktails and spirit mixers.

The Dundee-based firm is one of the only producers of moonshine in Scotland.

Street food and live music

Complementing the excellent beer offering at Skotoberfest, popular Aberdeen firm Aberdam will be serving their dirty Dutch fries for customers to devour.

As well as their signature fries which can be topped with a host of seasonings and sauces, the team also plan to serve up halloumi, salt and pepper chicken, and of course, bratwurst.

Dunfermline-based mobile street food vendor Dirty Dawgz will add to the offering with their Dirty Dawgz bratwurst. It is made up of a special loaded hot dog with haggis, whisky sauce and toppings such as onions, ketchup, mustard, pickled jalapenos, barbecue sauce and slaw.

DJ Gav Will, who has been the industry for 20 years, will open the event and will be followed by two live bands who will entertain the masses.

As festivalgoers enjoy their food Burn The Maps from Fife, who play original songs as well as covers, and Cover Daddy, who boast an extensive list of cover songs, will perform to keep everyone entertained.

Skotoberfest games and challenges

Organisers are putting on games such as mega Jenga and beer pong for individuals to take part in for free.

There will also be an eating competition, which is free to enter, where five volunteers will be picked to compete against one another to eat and finish loaded fries from Aberdam and a bratwurst from Dirty Dawgz.

While this isn’t a timed test, whoever finishes the dishes first will win a prize of 12 cans of mixed craft beers and the runner up will win six.

And that’s not all, there’s also going to be a stein challenge. It won’t incorporate drinking, but will be a test of pure strength and determination.

Lastly, there will also be a photo area so that festivalgoers can get pictured in a traditional outfit with their friends and family.

Tickets can be purchased both online or on the door on the day. They are priced at £10 per person or £5 for students with valid ID. The ticket will also give students free entry to Dundee University nightclub, Mono, if they show their purchased ticket. All attendees must be 18 and over.