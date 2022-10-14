Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An M&S Foodhall in Dundee has reopened after a serious assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The store at the Gallagher Retail Park has been shut to customers for two days following the incident.

But in an update on Friday, a Marks & Spencer spokeswoman confirmed the foodhall is now open to shoppers.

She said: “We’re pleased to confirm we’re open as usual today and would like to thank both our colleagues and our customers for all their support.”

M&S Dundee open as man to appear in court

The emergency services were called to the scene, opposite the Olympia, at around 4am on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment as a result.

Police Scotland say 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.