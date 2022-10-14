Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in

By Alasdair Clark
October 14 2022, 9.01am Updated: October 14 2022, 9.29am
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

An M&S Foodhall in Dundee has reopened after a serious assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The store at the Gallagher Retail Park has been shut to customers for two days following the incident.

But in an update on Friday, a Marks & Spencer spokeswoman confirmed the foodhall is now open to shoppers.

Dundee M&S closed sign
A sign outside the shop saying it was closed. Image: Amie Flett

She said: “We’re pleased to confirm we’re open as usual today and would like to thank both our colleagues and our customers for all their support.”

M&S Dundee open as man to appear in court

The emergency services were called to the scene, opposite the Olympia, at around 4am on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment as a result.

Police Scotland say 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

