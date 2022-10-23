Kissing Linford Christie, a story of an Olympic dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kissing Linford Christie, a story of an Olympic dream

By Jennifer McLaren
October 23 2022, 9.00am
Victoria Beesley in Kissing Linford Christie.
Victoria Beesley in Kissing Linford Christie.

A one-woman show by Perth-based writer, director and performer Victoria Beesley is touring to Fife next week.

Kissing Linford Christie is visiting theatres and schools across Scotland this autumn, telling the story of one girl’s journey to Olympic success.

Only one snag…

Set in the era of the Gladiators TV show, shell suits and scrunchies, the play is inspired by Victoria’s real-life obsession with athletics, and her idol, Linford Christie.

KIssing Linford Christie is about dreaming big.

Vickie wants to compete at the Olympics. There is only one obstacle: she isn’t very good at sports. Despite the odds, her love for athletics takes her all the way to London 2012.

Themes include: friendship, how to find your true identity, embrace failure and dream big – even if there’s little chance of it coming true. The performance at The Byre is on October 25 at 6.30pm and suitable for ages 8+.

Over the course of the tour, the role of Vickie is being split between Victoria Beesley and Ellinor Larsson.

Producer Louise Gilmour-Wills explains: “We’re splitting the role for a couple of reasons.

“Partly because of Covid – and an extra performer adds a bit of security – and partly because Victoria has caring responsibilities and we wanted to work out how a national tour might be made more possible for someone with these responsibilities.”

Byre Theatre, October 25.

byretheatre.com

Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest

