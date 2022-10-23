Kissing Linford Christie, a story of an Olympic dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-woman show by Perth-based writer, director and performer Victoria Beesley is touring to Fife next week.

Kissing Linford Christie is visiting theatres and schools across Scotland this autumn, telling the story of one girl’s journey to Olympic success.

Only one snag…

Set in the era of the Gladiators TV show, shell suits and scrunchies, the play is inspired by Victoria’s real-life obsession with athletics, and her idol, Linford Christie.

Vickie wants to compete at the Olympics. There is only one obstacle: she isn’t very good at sports. Despite the odds, her love for athletics takes her all the way to London 2012.

Themes include: friendship, how to find your true identity, embrace failure and dream big – even if there’s little chance of it coming true. The performance at The Byre is on October 25 at 6.30pm and suitable for ages 8+.

Over the course of the tour, the role of Vickie is being split between Victoria Beesley and Ellinor Larsson.

Producer Louise Gilmour-Wills explains: “We’re splitting the role for a couple of reasons.

“Partly because of Covid – and an extra performer adds a bit of security – and partly because Victoria has caring responsibilities and we wanted to work out how a national tour might be made more possible for someone with these responsibilities.”

Byre Theatre, October 25.

byretheatre.com