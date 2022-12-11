Fungi: Growing your own mushrooms at home is the stuff of champignons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Fungi: Growing your own mushrooms at home is the stuff of champignons

By Gayle Ritchie
December 11 2022, 11.45am
Blue hat of oyster mushrooms growing on green moss on a fallen tree.
Blue hat of oyster mushrooms growing on green moss on a fallen tree.

Gayle learns how to grow blue oyster mushrooms on logs at a workshop run by Fit the Fungus founder Chris Stuart.

From the delicious and the ‘magical’ to the deadly and strange, there’s an amazing kingdom of fungi out there, just waiting to be discovered.

There’s nothing new about the art of foraging – collecting mushrooms for the pot – although you do need to be able to identify species confidently if you want to avoid a trip to A&E…

Chris Stuart, founder of gourmet mushroom business Fit the Fungus, fully appreciates just how marvellous mushrooms are. “They talk to each other!” he beams, when I show up for one of his workshops.

And no – Chris isn’t talking nonsense. Mushrooms really DO talk to each other.

Toxic and hallucinogen mushroom Fly Agaric in grass on autumn forest background.

Wood wide web

They function a bit like the internet, or the ‘wood wide web’ of the forest, throwing out messages and helping plants and trees communicate via fungal mycelium – the fine network of threads, from which mushrooms grow.

Talking mushrooms aside, Chris’s workshop is about how to cultivate your very own clutch of Blue Oyster Mushrooms – on logs in your garden. Once they’ve grown – and it takes a wee while – you can harvest and eat them! The joys!

A former scallop diver and ex-oil and gas worker, Chris launched Fit The Fungus from his farm near Rora in Aberdeenshire in 2017 and has been bombarded with orders for his gourmet products ever since.

Health benefits

As well as selling mushrooms, online and to high-end restaurants, he makes tinctures using the likes of Chaga, which he describes as “gold dust”, and he’s a firm believer in the health benefits of fungi.

In season, he runs foraging workshops, but as winter bites, he’s putting on a series of ‘growing mushrooms on logs’ sessions.

It’s Friday night when I show up at Longhaven Hall near Peterhead, but there’s a good turnout.

Chris kicks off by showing us a selection of weird-looking fungi found in local forests.

Jelly Ear Fungus.

There’s Jelly Ear, Turkeytail, and Hoof Fungus, plus some chunks of Chaga, which he says is often mistaken for tree burls – deformities formed due to environmental stress.

Paul Stamet, the famous US mycologist, makes ‘mushroom hats’ out of Amadou, or Horse Hoof Fungus!” says Chris, and we all jump onto our phones for a Google. Impressive!

Log ventures

We then watch as Chris demonstrates how to get started with our mushroom log ventures.

The first step is to make up a formula to encourage the log to accept mycelium and get rid of any bad bacteria. It’s called ‘inoculation’.

It gets a tad complex – that’s why it’s best to attend one of Chris’s workshops.

Essentially, you soak some barley in a pressure cooker to pasteurise it, then add a bit of mycelium – “the root system of mushrooms; the bits you don’t see,” says Chris, adding: “It’s basically mushroom seed.”

Chris shows Gayle how to plug a birch log.

After leaving the barley somewhere dark for a fortnight, you ‘inoculate’ wooden dowels with mycelium, pop these into pre-drilled holes in your log (birch or any hardwood is best) , leave it somewhere damp, and let nature do its thing.

“Initially the log would kill off any mycelium introduced to it,” explains Chris, “so you need to leave it two weeks and hope nothing else – other fungi – invades it.”

Luckily, Chris has cut and pre-drilled some logs, so all we need to do is get plugging with dowels he’s already soaked in mycelium, and then brush over them with molten wax.

“The wax protects the log from loss of moisture and critters,” explains Chris. “Then, the competition begins! You want to hope Blue Oyster wins over Turkeytail!”

Dark and damp

It’s then a case of putting you log somewhere dark and damp and waiting… for nine to 16 months. That’s how long it takes before “fruiting” begins.

The exciting time, for me, will be in autumn 2023, or, scarily, spring 2024!

That’s when my Blue Oysters will sprout, all being well, and I’ll be able to feast on fungi galore!

“Pick them before they curl up, like a skirt lifting,” says Chris, stifling a laugh.

“They’re best harvested ASAP. You should get two years of growth. After that, the sugars and goodness will go, but you can use the log for firewood.”

Workshop participants.

Striking blue

The Blue Oyster starts out being a striking blue and turns grey as it matures. And, excitingly, they grow in clusters, rapidly, sometimes doubling in size in a day!

As someone who enjoys mushrooms in curries and stir-fries, I’m keen to see how mushroom expert Chris prefers his.

“Always, always on toast!” he grins. “There’s nothing better! Add butter and garlic and you’ll be in heaven.”

Gayle brushes her birch log with wax.

Chaga

Chris is hugely passionate about his new range of tinctures, and especially excited about the Chaga recipe.

“I make no medical claims but I’ve heard a lot of positives about Chaga, and how it can help ailments from fatigue to arthritis and high blood pressure,” he says, popping a few drops under my tongue.

Chaga.

I won’t lie – it does taste rather bitter, but if it’s going to work wonders then I’ll take it!

“I’ve got a friend who drinks Chaga tea and he’s got no wrinkles,” beams Chris. On hearing this, I try not to down the entire bottle!

Fit the Fungus

Before I leave, I have to ask – why did Chris name his company Fit the Fungus?

He laughs: “People used to ask, ‘fit’s that?’ in broad Doric when they were asking me to identify mushrooms.

“It turned into ‘fit’s that fungus’, and then ‘fit the fungus’.

“Folk who’re not from Aberdeenshire often think the word ‘fit’ has something to do with health. I’m happy if they think that!”

A festive home grow kit.

Mushrooms galore

As well as Blue Oyster, Chris grows Lion’s Main, which is shaped like a pom-pom and has white tassels.

He hopes, one day, to create a visitor centre, but it’s some way off.

“People would come for a tour and the take away a bag of produce,” he says. “It would be on the North East 250 route.”

A selection of Chris’s products.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented