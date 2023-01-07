TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig

By David Pollock
January 7 2023, 9.00am
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.

We kept an eye on Martin Compston over the festive period for you, and the good news is, it looks like he’s doing okay.

After last week’s understated but incredibly powerful Mayflies, yesterday all six episodes of the first Amazon original series to be filmed entirely in Scotland, The Rig (Prime Video), finally arrived.

It’s the polar opposite of last week’s show.

Big money, big cast, big idea

The Rig has had a sizeable amount of hype for months now; partly because of its high-quality ensemble cast, partly because it looks like the kind of thing real money has been invested in, and to a degree simply because the central idea really grabs the attention.

Iain Glen as Magnus and Emily Hampshire as Rose in The Rig.

The brief elevator pitch is: a bunch of people work on the North Sea’s fictional Kinloch Bravo oil rig, when a mysterious fog descends, all communication is cut off and sinister, supernatural things start to happen.

Baz (Calvin Demba) falls from a high tower, his body apparently smashed to near death. Within hours, though, he’s walking the rig like a zombie, murmuring to himself about ominous events on the horizon.

It’s an ensemble affair, but there are three core characters: Compston’s typically guarded but volatile communications officer Fulmer, Iain Glen’s embattled rig commander Magnus, and Rose, played by Emily Hampshire, who’s visiting from rig operators Pictor.

A promising show

Rose and Fulmer are in a relationship, but while he wants more, she’s ambitious to get on, so she can reach the boardroom and curb the company’s environmental impact.

The trio are alumni of the hits Line of Duty, Game of Thrones and Schitt’s Creek, alongside fellow class actors Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale and more.

We can only review based on the first three episodes of the show Amazon sent us, so maybe it all falls to pieces in the end, but so far The Rig is a very satisfying show, almost despite itself.

Mark Bonnar as Alwyn in The Rig.

It doesn’t shy away from cliché, but it handles them with skill, and viewers might have fun spotting the patchwork of movie influences which feed into Cromarty-raised first-time writer David Macpherson’s confident script.

There are shades of The Thing, The Fog, the first two Alien films and Event Horizon, as well as the tone of urgent, serious BBC dramas like Vigil – although it’s probably not a spoiler to note that Compston’s character doesn’t die in the first episode here.

Ancient horror within Earth

What The Rig most resembles, however, is Jon Pertwee-era Doctor Who from the early 1970s, with its sense of environmental conscience and greedy big business being undone by an ancient horror from within the Earth.

Lone workers wander baddie-haunted yards on their own and are picked off one by one, while everyone buys the increasingly arcane plot explanations just a little too easily. Yet it looks great and the actors seem to be enjoying every minute.

More than that, though, it’s genuinely sinister. Mostly shot indoors at the vast First Stage Studios in Leith, the viewer nevertheless gets a real sense of the eerie isolation of North Sea rig work and the melting pot of personalities this fosters.

It’s no award-winner, but it deserves to be a hit.

